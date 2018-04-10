Copper Investing

Altiplano Reports Maiden Inferred Resource at the Farellon Copper-Gold Project in Chile

« Anglo American to Fast Tr…
Rio Tinto Copper CEO: Cop… »
• April 10, 2018
Add Comment

Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (APN:TSXV) (ALTPF:OTCQB ) (9AJ1:FWB) (“APN” or the “Company”) is pleased to report a Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate centered on the newly constructed 395MLevel at the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) project, near La Serena, Chile.

As quoted in the press release:

CEO John Williamson stated, “The results of the independent inferred mineral resource estimate are in line with our initial estimate for the Farellon Mineralized Cu-Fe-Au vein system. Further work and data points will likely enhance the results of this maiden resource as the Company has identified higher grades over the last year than we had originally expected. Our target is to deliver mineralized material greater than 2% Cu for toll milling.”

Click here for the full text release

copper free industry report

Do You Know What to Expect from Copper in 2018?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the Latest Copper Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper - Mine Development
Copper - Prospecting and Exploration
Copper - Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

copper free industry report

Do You Know What to Expect from Copper in 2018?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report
Return to the Copper Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply