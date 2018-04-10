Altiplano Reports Maiden Inferred Resource at the Farellon Copper-Gold Project in Chile

Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (APN:TSXV) (ALTPF:OTCQB ) (9AJ1:FWB) (“APN” or the “Company”) is pleased to report a Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate centered on the newly constructed 395MLevel at the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) project, near La Serena, Chile.

CEO John Williamson stated, “The results of the independent inferred mineral resource estimate are in line with our initial estimate for the Farellon Mineralized Cu-Fe-Au vein system. Further work and data points will likely enhance the results of this maiden resource as the Company has identified higher grades over the last year than we had originally expected. Our target is to deliver mineralized material greater than 2% Cu for toll milling.”

