FPX Nickel: Public Comment Period Opens for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel: Public Comment Period Opens for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQX: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of a Public Comment Period and an opportunity for public participation in the federal and provincial environmental assessment ("EA") process for the Baptiste Nickel Project ("Baptiste" or the "Project"). This follows the acceptance of the Initial Project Description by both the federal and provincial governments in January 2026 and marks the first of four public comment periods as part of the EA process. The Public Comment Period is a run jointly by the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office ("BC EAO") and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada ("IAAC") and continues through March 9, 2026.

"Collaboration is one of FPX's core values and in the years leading up to entering the EA process, we have been engaging the public and First Nations communities to better understand their interests and perspectives in the Baptiste Project area. This work has informed the Initial Project Description that was submitted to regulators, for which public feedback is now being sought. This initial public comment period is an extension our engagement, and we look forward to hearing more valuable feedback as the process advances," said Martin Turenne, FPX's President and CEO.

"We are at the start of a comprehensive, transparent and rigorous Environmental Assessment process that provides us with further opportunity to work together to design an even better project. Each step in the regulatory process informs the next, and hearing community interests supports the process and how the Project will be designed and operated," added Nigel Fisher, FPX's Vice-President, Environment.

More information about the Baptiste Nickel Project, the Initial Project Description and details on how to participate in this public comment period that runs until 11:59 p.m. PST March 9, 2026 can be found at:

The BC EAO and the IAAC will also be holding in-person and virtual open houses and information sessions for the public, with details below.

In-person open house

  • Fort St. James Community Hall (190 Stuart Dr E, Fort St. James, B.C.)
  • February 18, 2026 from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM PT

Online virtual information session

  • February 24, 2026 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM PT

About the Baptiste Nickel Project
The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni3Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  The absence of sulphur and our ability to connect to the BC Hydro grid means that Baptiste has the potential to be one of the lowest carbon-intensive nickel producers in the world and will produce a very high-grade product that does not require any intermediate smelting or complex refining.  The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 453 km2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit.  Since 2010, approximately US$55 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

In 2024, the Province of British Columbia identified the Baptiste Nickel Project as the first project to be included in the Province's new Critical Minerals Office ("CMO") concierge service initiative, a provincial strategy action to enable the prioritization of critical minerals projects in B.C. The CMO initiative is providing an excellent structure to proactively identify and address issues and opportunities ahead of the Project's entry into the environmental assessment process.

About FPX Nickel Corp.
FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2026/10/c8709.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

fpx-nickelfpx-cctsxv-fpxbase-metals-investing
FPX:CC
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX)

FPX Nickel

Exploring and developing the high-margin Baptiste nickel project in Canada

Exploring and developing the high-margin Baptiste nickel project in Canada Keep Reading...
Fauro Property Delivers Multiple Multi-Ounce Gold Assay Hits

Fauro Property Delivers Multiple Multi-Ounce Gold Assay Hits

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its Oceania Project on the Fauro Property. The preliminary exploration program on Fauro's 24,000-hectare ("Ha") property located in the Shortland Islands, Western Province, Solomon Islands,... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired eleven additional claims in the Turtle Pond Area, approximately 40 kms south of Dryden, Ontario and approximately 70 kms east of the Company's... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Announces $6,000,000 Private Placement to Support First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Oreterra Announces $6,000,000 Private Placement to Support First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCID: RMIOD) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") (previously, Romios Gold Resources Inc.) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6,000,000... Keep Reading...
Multiple Zones of Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester

Multiple Zones of Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester

Raptor Resources (RAP:AU) has announced Multiple Zones of Visual Copper Mineralisation at ChesterDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Announces Plans for a Phase 1 Extension Drilling Program at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Announces Plans for a Phase 1 Extension Drilling Program at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for a Phase 1 extension drilling program at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and operated by Rift Minerals Inc.... Keep Reading...
Steadright Update on Copper Valley Copper-Lead-Silver Project

Steadright Update on Copper Valley Copper-Lead-Silver Project

(TheNewswire) February 9, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), a resource exploration company focused on advancing near‑term production opportunities, reports that from February 2nd 6th, 2026, members of the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Resources' Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target Boosting High-Grade Antimony Potential at its Mojave Project Desert Antimony Mine

Graphite One Announces Final Terms of Previously Announced Marketed Equity Offering

Flow Metals to Acquire the Monster IOCG Project in Yukon

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

Related News

precious-metals-investing

Locksley Resources' Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target Boosting High-Grade Antimony Potential at its Mojave Project Desert Antimony Mine

gold-investing

Flow Metals to Acquire the Monster IOCG Project in Yukon

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Intersects 44 Meters of Copper Mineralization and Provides Drill Program Update

battery-metals-investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

precious-metals-investing

Rio Silver Now Trading on U.S. OTCID Market, Expanding Access for United States and Global Investors

precious-metals-investing

Sranan Gold Acquires Lawantino Gold Project Situated Along the Prolific Antino-Sela Creek Trend, Suriname

precious-metals-investing

1911 Gold Delivers Positive PEA for True North Highlighting Robust Economics with Low Capital Intensity and High Returns