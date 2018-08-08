Altiplano Pursues Wider High Grade Zones at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV:APN) has reported on progress at the historic Farellon copper-gold mine near La Serena, Chile.

CEO of Altiplano, John Williamson said:

“Our in-country team continues to advance exploration at Farellon with the goal of developing a long term plan. As new observations and data have become available, we have been continually evaluating extraction methods and processing options to form a basis for future economic studies to assess the potential for scalable extraction scenarios, as well as the possibility of initiating commercial operations.

“In order to complete the detailed studies, we will drive a ramp up to the 414M level to the northeast above the 395M level and to the 365M level. This will allow us to test the extent and vertical continuity of a wide high-grade zone located within the last 100 metres of our exploration to date, which will lead us closer to a production decision. Over the last quarter we have extracted an average of 3,200 tonnes per month, and anticipate extracting 4,800 tonnes in July.”