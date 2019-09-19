Adventus and Salazar Provide Corporate and Exploration Update

Historical work at Curipamba discovered and delineated the high-grade El Domo VMS which is a near surface sub-horizontal orebody.









Adventus Mining (TSXV:ADZN,OTCQX:ADVZF) and Salazar Resources (TSXV:SRL) have announced the completion of the first helicopter-supported, airborne mobile MagnetoTellurics regional geophysical survey on the Curipamba copper-gold project in Ecuador, which covers 21,537 hectares over seven mining concessions in the province of Bolivar.

Historical work at Curipamba discovered and delineated the high-grade El Domo volcanic massive sulfide which is a near surface sub-horizontal orebody, as well as several additional areas with identified mineralization and alteration.

As quoted in the press release, Christian Kargl-Simard, president and CEO of Adventus said:

“Despite the challenges with applying the latest exploration technology in Ecuador, the completion of the airborne geophysical program is a major milestone for our prospective Curipamba district. To date, we know the district is gold-rich, high grade and contains shallow resources. Our goal over the next year is to determine if modern airborne geophysics in conjunction with the extensive geochemical surveys will unlock new discoveries within the district.”

