5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Nevada Copper Hits Milestone

Top gainers on the TSX last week were Nevada Copper, Jaguar Mining, Trilogy Metals, Wallbridge Mining and Capstone Mining.









On Friday (December 20), Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up by 55 points to reach 17,119.04 points. The week prior it had been at 7,024.28 points.

News-wise, American politics was dominated by the impeachment of Donald Trump and the prospective US-China trade war cool-off.

In commodities, gold ended the week on a down, as did copper and oil.

Looking at commodity companies, here are the top five gainers in the resources space on the TSX from last week:

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU )

Jaguar Mining (TSX: JAG )

Trilogy Metals (TSX: TMQ )

Wallbridge Mining (TSX: WM )

Capstone Mining (TSX: CS )

Read on to find out about what each company has done recently.

Nevada Copper

Canadian-listed and Nevada-focused soon-to-be copper producer Nevada Copper owns the Pumpkin Hollow project near the town of Yerington in western Nevada, which it has been developing for some time now, and has just this last week reached a long-awaited milestone.

Last Monday (December 16), the company announced that it had commenced first production at Pumpkin Hollow, with the first shipment of concentrate and first revenues expected in coming weeks. Ramp-up to full-scale commercial production at the underground mine will occur through H1 in 2020.

The news earned the company a bump on the TSX, with Nevada Copper’s share price increasing by 24.45 percent to C$0.345 by last Friday. At the beginning of November, Nevada Copper was trading at C$0.19.

Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining bills itself as a gold exploration, development and production company with assets in the prolific mining state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

There was no news from the company last week, but the week before it announced changes to its board of directors, with a new chairman of the board elevated from a director position.

On the TSX last week, the company still saw gains though, rising by 19.23 percent to reach C$0.155 by last Friday.

Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals is focused on advancing exploration at the Upper Kobuk mineral projects’ high-grade copper-zinc–lead-gold-silver–cobalt properties in Northwest Alaska.

On December 19, Trilogy had big news, announcing that it was partnering with Australian BHP’s (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BLT) spinoff South32 (ASX:S32,JSE:S32,OTC Pink:SHTLF) to form a joint venture (JV) at the Upper Kobuk project.

According to Trilogy, it will contribute all of its assets associated with the Upper Kobuk project, while South32 will fork out US$145 million to the JV.

Trilogy Metals was trading up by 13.6 percent through to the end of last week to reach C$3.09 by Friday.

Wallbridge Mining

Canadian explorer and developer Wallbridge Mining has a pipeline of projects in Quebec that it hopes to develop.

On December 19, the company announced that it had closed a C$7.9 million private placement, with the proceeds to go towards advancing the Quebec-based Fenelon gold project and pursing additional advanced-stage projects.

On the TSX last week Wallbridge was trading up by 10.84 percent to reach C$0.92 by Friday.

Capstone Mining

Capstone is a Canadian base metals producing company, with two copper mines — Pinto Valley and Cozamin — located in the US and Mexico respectively, along with the Santo Domingo development project in Chile.

Cozamin was the subject of the company’s most recent release, when it announced it had intercepted 20m of 2.2 percent copper.

On the TSX, Capstone was trading at C$0.73 by last Friday after rising by 10.61 percent over the previous five days of trading.

Data for 5 Top TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Nevada Copper is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.