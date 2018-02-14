First Day of Trading for New Cannabis ETF Reveals Holdings

A new public exchange-traded fund (ETF) launched, officially offering investors exposure into smaller cannabis companies within the space. Now shareholder hopefuls can get a closer look at the actual holdings in this new index.

Last week, the Investing News Network (INN) reported the launch details for the Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (AQN:HMJR), which began trading on the Aequitas NEO Exchange on Wednesday (February 14).

“HMJR will exclusively invest in marijuana growers that, in our view, are well-positioned to take part in the global growth of the marijuana sector,” Steve Hawkins, president and Co-CEO of Horizons ETFs said in the NEO statement. “NEO’s support of the budding marijuana industry gave us the confidence to launch this unique product on their market.”

The index will look for companies ranging in between $50 and $500 million worth for their market cap.

As of Tuesday (February 13), the biggest holdings in this index are two Australian ventures, Cann Group (ASX:CAN) and Auscann Group Holdings (ASX:AC8) representing 8.15 and 7.59 percent in total weight respectively.

The top Canadian holding with a 5.56 percent weight is The Hydropothecary Company (TSXV:THCX).

The ETF is divided with Canadian and Australian companies amounting to 79 and 21 percent of the total holdings respectively, according to the launch documents from Horizons.

“It is a great honour for INDIVA to be included in this ETF, and we are excited for the exposure this will bring to the company, both for investors and future clients,” Niel Marotta, CEO of INDIVA (TSXV:NDVA) said as part of his company’s announcement.

Scott Boyes, chairman, president, and CEO of MPX Bioceutical said the inclusion for his company in the index will “broaden” the company’s shareholder base and increase investor awareness.

According to Horizon’s documents on HMJR, potential investors of the Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index will have to pay an annual management fee worth 0.85 percent of the ETF’s value.

Here’s a look at the current top holdings for the new index, as of February 13 according to Horizons, to find out the rest of the holdings are, click here.

Cann Group (ASX:CAN)

Auscann Group Holdings (ASX:AC8)

The Hydropothecary Corporation (TSXV:THCX)

Benchmark Botanics (CSE:BBT; OTCMKTS:BHHKF)

Hiku Brands (CSE:HIKU)

