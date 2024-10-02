



Investor Insight Metal Hawk has a solid strategy to increase shareholder value through early-stage exploration success, leveraging a strong gold market and driven by a highly experienced team with a track record of successful discoveries.

Overview Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK ) is an Australian exploration company with a primary focus on gold and nickel discoveries. The company is driven by a technically proficient team with a proven track record of identifying high-potential mineral exploration projects and executing early-stage discoveries. Founded with a strong commitment to disciplined exploration, Metal Hawk’s portfolio is primarily concentrated in the prolific Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company’s exploration strategy combines traditional geological methods with innovative technologies to unlock the full potential of its tenements.

The main focus of Metal Hawk’s current exploration activities is its Leinster South project, which has shown significant promise following the discovery of high-grade gold at the Siberian Tiger prospect. Metal Hawk is advancing towards securing the necessary permits for further exploration and a maiden drilling program at Leinster South. Metal Hawk is finalising heritage negotiations and intends to undertake a heritage clearance survey as soon as possible, which will allow for the commencement of a maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Siberian Tiger. This drilling campaign will test the depth extent and continuity of the high-grade gold mineralization identified at surface. The company also maintains a diversified exploration portfolio with other projects such as Berehaven, Yarmany and Kanowna East, all of which hold strong potential for gold and nickel mineralisation.

Company Highlights A gold-focused exploration company backed by a highly experienced technical team with a track record of identifying high-potential projects and making early-stage discoveries.

The company’s flagship project is the Leinster South project, which hosts the high-grade Siberian Tiger gold prospect.

Recent rock chip sampling at Siberian Tiger returned assays as high as 20.2 g/t gold.

Metal Hawk has completed a UAV magnetic survey at Leinster South to assist with drill targeting.

The company is progressing through heritage negotiations and awaiting approval for a maiden RC drilling campaign at Siberian Tiger.

Key Projects Leinster South – Flagship Project

Leinster South, Metal Hawk’s flagship project, is located 30 kilometers south of Leinster in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields region. Covering approximately 127 square kilometers of granted tenure, this project is highly prospective for gold and nickel mineralization. Its proximity to the Agnew-Lawlers mining center, which has produced over 5 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 5 grams per ton (g/t), further enhances its significance. The project sits within the Agnew-Wiluna greenstone belt and along the eastern limb of the Lawlers Anticline, a key structural feature associated with major gold discoveries in the region. The Siberian Tiger prospect within Leinster South is the focal point of Metal Hawk’s exploration efforts. Recent rock chip sampling from quartz veins has returned high-grade gold results, with assays reaching up to 20.2 g/t. This high-grade discovery has accelerated the company’s exploration activities, with further sampling and mapping identifying additional gold anomalies along strike from the Siberian Tiger prospect.

The prospect has also been the subject of geophysical surveys by Metal Hawk, including a UAV magnetic survey, which has provided detailed data on the geology and helped identify several drill targets. These findings confirm the presence of prospective stratigraphy along the eastern limb of the Lawlers Anticline, setting the stage for a maiden RC drilling program. Heritage negotiations with traditional owners are progressing, and once complete, the company will begin drilling to test the depth and continuity of the mineralization. Metal Hawk’s exploration strategy at Leinster South combines geophysical surveys, geochemical sampling, and geological mapping to systematically assess the project’s potential. While the focus is on drill testing surface gold mineralization at Siberian Tiger, the company is also exploring other areas of the tenement for additional targets. The broader project area contains a variety of mafic and ultramafic rocks, which are known to host both gold and nickel mineralization.

Berehaven The Berehaven project is located in a well-established mining region, known for its gold and nickel potential. Metal Hawk’s exploration efforts here have focused on identifying structurally controlled gold mineralization. The project area is characterized by mafic and ultramafic rock sequences, which are highly prospective for hosting both gold and nickel deposits. While still in the early stages of exploration, Berehaven represents a valuable asset in Metal Hawk’s portfolio.

Yarmany Yarmany is another key project in Metal Hawk’s portfolio, located in the Western Australian Goldfields. This project is highly prospective for gold, with several historic workings and gold anomalies identified through surface sampling. The project’s proximity to known gold deposits adds to its appeal, and Metal Hawk is planning further exploration to delineate drill targets.

Kanowna East The Kanowna East project is located near the world-class Kanowna Belle gold mine, which has produced millions of ounces of gold over its operational life. Metal Hawk’s tenements in this region are prospective for both gold and base metals, and the company is planning additional exploration activities to test the area’s potential.