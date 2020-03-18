Sirona Biochem Provides Letter to Shareholders

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSXV:SBM, OTC:SRBCF, FSE:ZSB) is pleased to provide the following update









To our valued Shareholders,

Over the last several weeks, Sirona Biochem’s management has been monitoring the recent increase in cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), as we are sure many of you have. As an international organization, operating on three continents, Sirona has been one of the many companies affected by recent events. I want to assure you that we’re taking all necessary steps to advance our projects while minimizing delays and remaining a responsible corporate citizen. While all projects are moving forward, there have been some unavoidable delays and necessary rescheduling.

The health and safety of our employees and consultants is our paramount concern. During these uncertain times, this simple fact has been at the heart of all our discussions. To that end, we have taken numerous proactive measures to address the situation at hand, including:

We have implemented a work from home policy for our employees and consultants (outside of our lab) to ensure we minimize the opportunity for spreading the virus. Historically we have operated virtually for much of our work and this transition has required minimal effort and has resulted in no loss of productivity.

We have delayed travel. Fortunately, our strong established relationships with our current partners has allowed this step to limit the impact on moving our projects forward. We will restore travel as soon as it is deemed appropriate, including travel to China.

We have not been required to suspend operations at the lab as part of a 15-day country wide lockdown in France. We will continue to cooperate with all government measures in the country’s in which we operate.

We will not achieve all our goals for this quarter as originally planned, but we still anticipate meeting all goals near term. Sirona has completed preparation for the increased dose (0.4%) clinical study for its skin lightening compound TFC-1067. Starting this clinical trial is the objective most delayed since obtaining formulation supplies from China were delayed pushing the potential trial into summer months. We are currently communicating with a global company (that plans to participate in this trial) to determine an ideal start date. Their participation in the trial is a tremendous added value to Sirona.

Other exciting news is anticipated regarding TFC-039 as stated in our last update. Extensive progress has been made and an announcement is anticipated. We are fortunate to have ample working capital to achieve our goals and are in no need to contemplate any dilutive capital raise. In fact, we are considering an expansion in the lab team to bring added resources to accelerate an exciting new project. Further details of this project and other projects will be forthcoming as we integrate our partners into a unified plan.

At Sirona Biochem, we pride ourselves on delivering exciting new therapeutics and cosmetic ingredients to partners using our proprietary platform technology. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow the directives and advice of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the governmental authorities for as long as necessary. As a shareholder I share your frustrations with current overall market conditions. By demonstrating our ability to navigate these challenging times and grow the company we hope to give shareholders the confidence needed to regain the value of their investment.

Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO

