Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports 2017 Financial Results and Provides Clinical Update

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, announced today its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017.

As quoted in the press release:

Commenced patient dosing in Phase 3 study in systemic sclerosis (SSc) expected to enroll 354 patients;

Initiated Phase 2b study in cystic fibrosis (CF) expected to enroll 415 patients with pulmonary exacerbations as sole primary endpoint;

Received Development Award from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for up to $25 million to support Phase 2b CF study;

Reported six-month clinical data from the ongoing Phase 2 open-label extension study in SSc showing continued benefit;

Reported positive Phase 2 results in dermatomyositis (DM);

Click here to read the full press release.