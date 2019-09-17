TransCanna Appoints Peter Vitulli Former President of Gatorade to the Board of Directors

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce that Mr. Peter Vitulli has joined the Board of Directors.









TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE:TCAN, XETR:TH8) (“TransCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Peter Vitulli has joined the Board of Directors. Mr. Vitulli is currently an operating advisor at Windrose Health Investors and has extensive experience managing start-up enterprises for various investor groups. Earlier in his career Peter was President & General Manager of the $1 billion North American Gatorade business. Mr. Vitulli has over 35 years of experience in the consumer products and healthcare industries with both large corporations and entrepreneurial start-ups. He most recently served as President and CEO of DNA Diagnostics Center, one of the world’s largest providers of private DNA tests.

“I have a long-standing relationship with Peter and look forward to having him on our board. His related experience growing companies and specifically in the medical diagnostic area will help fast track critical decisions to build out our management team and introduce new products.” stated Steve Giblin, TransCanna, President and CEO.

Additionally, Mr. Vitulli served as President and CEO of Sciona, Inc., a pioneering personal genetics company offering customized health and wellness solutions and as President and CEO for Amerifit Nutrition, Inc., a nutritional supplement company focused on women’s health. He holds an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a BA from Holy Cross College.

“I am really looking forward to joining the TransCanna team. The company is superbly positioned in an exciting market and I believe my business and healthcare experience will help TransCanna aggressively grow to become one of the premier companies in the industry” stated Peter Vitulli.

Mr. Vitulli replaces Mr. Jim Pakulis as director, the company would like to thank Mr. Pakulis for his time with the company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a Canadian based company providing branding, transportation and distribution services, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.

