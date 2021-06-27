Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Ex-CannTrust Execs Get Fraud Charges

After a gigantic scandal that shook the entire Canadian cannabis industry, three former CannTrust Holdings officials were charged this past week by securities regulators.

Meanwhile, a cannabis operator is embarking on an international challenge by reorganizing its assets in Lesotho.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Ex-CannTrust officials receive charges

In a joint effort with the RCMP, the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has laid charges on three former executives at CannTrust due to cannabis misdeeds conducted between 2018 and 2019.

The authorities charged Mark Litwin, Eric Paul and Peter Aceto with fraud. Separately, each received a combination of charges related to insider trading, misleading the OSC and the market and more.

In July 2019, CannTrust, then a leading publicly traded cannabis operator, was found to be using illegitimate growing standards based on rules set by regulator Health Canada. Additionally, the firm had covered up the improper actions — particularly Aceto, who came from a banking background and served as the fresh-faced CEO of the company, and Paul, CannTrust’s founder, former chairman and CEO.

The OSC said during the period of misconduct, CannTrust did not tell investors that nearly 50 percent of its growing space in Pelham, Ontario, wasn’t actually licensed.

“In press releases, corporate disclosures, analyst calls and prospectuses, they asserted that CannTrust was compliant with regulatory requirements, and they included all cannabis production in the company’s financial statements, without stating that half was grown without a license,” the OSC said.

MJBizDaily reported that the charges are considered “quasi-criminal,” indicating that jail time is a possibility. Health Canada previously elected not to issue direct fines despite the producer’s violations.

In a statement issued this past week, CannTrust said it was aware of the charges laid on its former executives, but confirmed no charges have been directed at the current company.

The charges come at an up-and-coming moment for what remains of CannTrust, since last year the entity received some cannabis licenses back from Health Canada at its facility in Vaughan, Ontario. This facility was found to be non-compliant based on a Health Canada review.

While Aceto and Paul have long been disassociated with CannTrust, Litwin was still a member of its board of directors until he stepped down in March 2021.

Cannabis company sets up African division

Halo Collective (NEO:HALO,OTCQX:HCANF) told investors it has adjusted its non-US operational assets, Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness and Canmart, into Akanda, a cannabis entity set up to oversee the firm’s Lesotho-based cultivation and processing campus.

It’s clear this move was done in an attempt to chase international cannabis opportunities.

“Akanda, with a unique strategy and scaled assets, will be positioned to be the low cost supplier of high quality and ethically sourced medical cannabis products to the fast-growing African, UK, European, and other international markets,” said Kiran Sidhu, CEO and co-founder of Halo.

Tej Virk has been named as executive leader of Akanda, and comes from a corporate finance and banking industry background.

“Akanda has the potential to be a truly great international medical cannabis company, cultivating high quality and ethically sourced cannabis at scale, leveraging trusted brands, at the industry’s lowest cost,” Virk said in this week’s press release from Halo.

Cannabis company news

  • Charlotte’s Web Holdings (TSX:CWEB,OTCQX:CWBHF) announced the appointment of former Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED) CFO Tim Saunders as a board member; he left the cannabis producer in 2019 after serving for four years. “Tim has deep knowledge of the global hemp and cannabis markets and has worked both in Canada and Europe,” Deanie Elsner, CEO of Charlotte’s Web, told investors.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA,OTCQX:CURLF) confirmed the opening of a second dispensary in the New Jersey state market. “We continue to work closely with state leadership and regulators to create a successful and sustainable adult-use market, and our expansion positions us to meet the market’s increasing needs while creating hundreds of new jobs in the state,” CEO Joe Bayern said.
  • The Valens Company (TSX:VLNS,OTCQX:VLNCF) closed its acquisition of US-based CBD firm Green Roads for a total US$40 million, plus an additional US$20 million that will be withheld until certain conditions are reached.
  • Australis Capital (CSE:AUSA,OTCQB:AUSAF) informed investors it wil be changing its corporate name to Audacious Brands as it emphasizes its pursuit of the US cannabis market. Additionally, the company announced an update on licensing in the state of Missouri.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Cronos Group Inc. Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today (the “Meeting”) there were 430 shareholders voting in person or by proxy holding in total 280,023,803 common shares of the Company, representing 75.35% of the total number of common shares of the Company outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Company’s proxy statement dated April 27, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”) was elected as a director of the Company, with each director receiving in excess of 94.38% of the votes cast in favor of his or her election. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Avicanna Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Provides Corporate Update

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

Avicanna Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ Avicanna ”) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) is pleased to announce that all of management’s nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated May 25, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at Avicanna‘s annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2021 (the ” Meeting “). The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Quantum 1 Cannabis CEO Russ Rossi: Exponential Growth in the Cannabis Retail Marketplace

Quantum 1 Cannabis (CSE:QQ) announced its revenue for the third quarter of 2021 has increased by 672 percent and gross profit has increased by 463 percent compared with the same quarter in 2020. Quantum 1 Cannabis CEO Russ Rossi expounded on this exponential growth and what’s behind this remarkable leap. 

“We had an opportunity during our cannabis training to opt into some leases for cannabis retail. So we thought, let’s take a shot at this and see if we can use our experience with mobile location and supercharge. It paid off. It was a new game for everybody. It’s a lot of luck when opportunity meets preparation,” said Rossi. 

Quantum 1 Cannabis attributed the growth to high month-over-month sales coming from its flagship store in North Vancouver, improved demand for specialized “cottage-grown” sativa and indica products, continued training and hiring of best-of-breed staff and management to cater to consumer inquiries and expanded in-house technology for management of human resources, inventory and regulatory requirements. 

“Our plan is to have the maximum number of retail stores possible in British Columbia. We have 10 year leases on these stores, putting everything in on a solid pitch for the city council. I’m pretty confident that we’re going to have eight centers full blast in BC within six months,” explained Rossi. 

Quantum 1 Cannabis has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire an approved municipal cannabis retail location in one of Vancouver’s most diverse neighborhoods at 41st Avenue and Cambie Street in Vancouver, British Columbia. The flagship location is expected to expand the company’s footprint in the Lower Mainland.

Watch the full interview with Quantum 1 Cannabis (CSE:QQ) CEO Russ Rossi above.

Numinus Announces Grant of Stock Options

 Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, announces that it has granted 1,825,000 incentive stock options (the “Options“) to directors, officers and employees of the Company, which are subject to regulatory approval.

Of the 1,825,000 Options granted during the month of May, 810,000 were issued to directors and an officer of Numinus, which have an exercise price of $0.90 per common share and are exercisable until May 19, 2023. The 1,015,000 Options issued to employees have exercise prices ranging between $0.87 and $1.00 with expiry dates ranging from May 1, 2023 to May 17, 2023.

Numinus Files U.S. Provisional Patent Application for a Proprietary Rapid Production Process for Psilocybe and Other Psychoactive Fungi Species

Process leads to standardized psychedelic extracts that are reproducible, scalable, cost-effective and commercially viable

Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Numinus Bioscience Inc. (“Numinus Bioscience”) has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a process that dramatically increases the production of therapeutics for use in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy.

