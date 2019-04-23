The Science of Extraction

Valens GroWorks Corp (CSE:VGW, OTC:VGWCF) has released an in-depth article on the chemistry of the cannabis plant and its compounds and highlighted the need for extraction.









Valens GroWorks Corp (CSE:VGW,OTC:VGWCF) has released an in-depth article on the chemistry of the cannabis plant and its compounds and highlighted the need for extraction. According to Valens, extraction is necessary to purify and concentrate select compounds from the cannabis plant. When done correctly, extraction can provide pure and isolated compounds free of impurities that can negatively affect a user’s experience.

There are multiple extraction methods. Most methods utilize temperature, pressure, solvents and time to access the cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes present in cannabis. Regardless of the extraction method, extraction results in a more concentrated product, which can be dangerous if the plant contains toxins or heavy metals before being processed.

As one of the largest third-party cannabis extraction companies in Canada, Valens tests, analyzes and produces cannabis extracts for medical and recreational cannabis distributors. The company offers large capacity, in-house quality testing and various extraction services to other licensed producers such as Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED), Harvest One (TSXV:HVT) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), among others. Valens is currently able to process 240,000 kilograms of cannabis and meticulously tests its products for purity and safety throughout the process.

Overall, Valens believes that the future of the cannabis industry is moving towards extraction due to its versatility. Cannabis extracts can be packaged into oil capsules, vape cartridges and edibles, among other products. By offering several different extraction methods, Valens can ethically and sustainably produce various products for its clients with a wide array of cannabinoid and terpene profiles.

“The future of cannabis in Canada is coming and we are going to be at the forefront,” said Valens CEO Tyler Robson.

To view the full article, click here.

Click here to connect with Valens GroWorks Corp (CSE:VGW,OTC:VGWCF) for an Investor Presentation.