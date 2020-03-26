Redfund Capital and Sunshine State Tea Launch Joint-Defense to Virus Pandemic

American-made hand sanitizer defends Covid-19









Redfund Capital Corp. (CSE:LOAN, OTC:PNNRF, Frankfurt:O3X4) (“Redfund” or the “Company”) has urgently joined forces with our portfolio client Sunshine State Tea, based in Florida, in collaboration with Intercontinental Hemp of Washington State to immediately manufacture a line of hand sanitizer products to help combat Covid-19.

The hand sanitizer products are already in production in Washington State as part of the premium personal-care brand Sunshine State; wholesale purchase orders are being vetted by the team. A consumer website will launch for Sunshine State Tea next week to meet individuals’ increased demand during the pandemic. The sanitizer is being offered in 1L /34 oz and 500 ml/17 oz with push pump, and 119 ml/4oz and 60 ml/2 oz with flip caps. Sunshine State uses locally sourced ingredients, that are safe for use on ones body. The active ingredient in the hand sanitizer is ethyl alcohol 70%. The inactive ingredients are aloe vera juice, carbomer, glycerine, propylene glycol, triethanolamine, and tocopheryl acetate. Sunshine State will ship both domestically and internationally. It is our social responsibility to look after our health and the health of our communities globally, as well as in our own countries of the United States and Canada.

When the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a worldwide pandemic, defined as the “worldwide spread” of a new disease, the Company knew we had the networks and abilities to make a global difference. The spread of the coronavirus globally fuelled the increased demand for sanitizer products and we are glad to be part of the team helping wipe out Covid-19.

The CDC on March 14, 2020 stated, “Hand washing mechanically removes pathogens, while laboratory data demonstrate that 60% ethanol and 70% isopropanol, the active ingredients in CDC-recommended alcohol-based hand sanitizers, inactivates viruses that are genetically related to, and with similar physical properties as, the 2019-nCoV.”

“I am very proud that as the capital markets react to uncertainty, members of the Redfund team focused and assembled for an outreach program that relies on global empathy, cooperation, and community building that sit at the heart of every international movement. Redfund Director Ashleigh Vogstad stepped up and created an international initiative for the Company, making certain we created a robust hand sanitizer business-tobusiness program to help stop the transmission of the virus by manufacturing essential products for the public. The Company is excited to use her platform and support all of us defend ourselves against Covid-19. Be Safe!” said Meris Kott, CEO, Redfund.

About Redfund Capital Corp.

Redfund partners with first mover, high growth companies, and provides them with access to capital, resources, and infrastructure. The present focus of the merchant bank is on medical cannabis, hemp and CBD-related, healthcare-related target companies.

