Quantum 1 Cannabis CEO Russ Rossi: Increasing Customer Base and Eroding the Cannabis Black Market

“It's a growing market on three levels — new customers coming in, people losing the stigma and black market diminishing,” Quantum 1 Cannabis CEO Russ Rossi shared.

Quantum 1 Cannabis (CSE:QQ) recently announced the grand opening of its brand-new flagship Vancouver store located at 5528 Cambie Street.

Quantum 1 Cannabis CEO Russ Rossi shared how the company's presence within the C$5 billion redevelopment project in BC is increasing its customer base and gradually eroding the cannabis black market.

“The redevelopment center in BC has lots of businesses,” Rossi said. "It's one of the most populated areas ever and we're taking a shot. Business has been good already, but we only see we want to get better. We have the only show in town for a square mile."

The company is already seeing revenue from its stores, and Quantum 1 Cannabis CEO Russ Rossi said product selection, as well as its employees' customer service skills and desire to help customers learn more about cannabis, provides Quantum 1 Cannabis with an edge against its competitors.

“Customer service is always a mission statement. Give the best service and you can turn every angry customer into an ally. Education is our wheelhouse. Let's get rid of the stigma and make sure people understand,” Rossi added.

“We do cannabis. It's a growing market on three levels — new customers coming in, people losing the stigma and black market diminishing.”

According to Rossi, Quantum 1 Cannabis will open more stores in BC, as well as other provinces and, eventually, countries.

“We think this is a great worldwide market and of course has potential for other countries to legalize. As more governments see the revenue opportunity here, we can expect to see more legalization. Nothing like being on the leading edge of a new industry.”

Watch the full interview of Quantum 1 Cannabis CEO Russ Rossi above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Quantum 1 Cannabis (CSE:QQ). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Quantum 1 Cannabis in order to help investors learn more about the company. Quantum 1 Cannabis is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Quantum 1 Cannabis and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

QQ:CNX
