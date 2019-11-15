Orchid Ventures Ceo Responds To Oregon Court Of Appeals Stay On The Ban Of Flavored Cannabis Vape Products

Orchid Ventures, Inc. CEO responds to the Oregon Court of Appeals decision to lift the ban on the use of botanical terpenes in cannabis vape products.









Premium cannabis brand Orchid Ventures, Inc. (CSE:ORCD, OTCPINK:ORVRF) (“Orchid Ventures” or the “Company”) CEO responds to the Oregon Court of Appeals decision to lift the ban on the use of botanical terpenes in cannabis vape products.

“We applaud the decision by the court to lift the ban on the use of botanical terpenes in cannabis vape products. The OLCC did not make the connection that botanical terpenes in vaping products cause lung injuries to consumers. Recent CDC studies have reinforced previous findings regarding the strong link between the use of vitamin-e acetate as a cutting agent that is found in vape products as the likely culprit causing serious lung injuries. As we have stated, we have never used vitamin-e acetate or any other harmful cutting agents in our products. We regularly send our products to various testing facilities and laboratories to ensure that they meet all legal standards set by the OLCC or any other governing body in states and countries where we do business. In addition, we also perform emissions testing on our hardware through independent laboratories. Our goal is to fully understand the performance of our products and the impact on the customer experience. We stand by our product line as the best botanical-based products in the industry. Our mission is to “Create the Highest Standards in Cannabis” and we intend to live up to this by developing high quality products that our customers can depend on.” said Corey Mangold, CEO of Orchid Ventures.

ABOUT ORCHID ESSENTIALS

Orchid Essentials is an Irvine, CA based multi-state operator that launched in Oregon and California in August 2017 and has since developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium cannabis products. Orchid’s product lines are currently sold in 350+ dispensaries across California and Oregon and are handcrafted and designed for optimal user-experience and overall enjoyment. The company’s proven processes and passion for what it does carry through into its products. The end result is an unparalleled experience for new and practiced cannabis users alike. Orchid plans to expand its operations into new national markets, as well as global markets such as Latin America and Europe. With a continued focus on brand and intellectual property development, Orchid will continue to execute strategic acquisitions to further solidify it’s vertically integrated infrastructure with the goal of becoming a dominant premium cannabis company in the United States. Orchid’s management brings significant branding, product development and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling revenues, building value-generating partnerships and creating enterprise value. Learn more at https://orchidessentials.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS – ORCHID VENTURES, INC.

Corey Mangold

CEO and Director

investors@orchidessentials.com

Investor Relations

Antonio Cruz

(949) 769-3859

a.cruz@orchidventures.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release may be forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to Orchid Ventures, Inc. and Orchid Essentials any of its affiliates or subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company”) or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company’s Canadian securities regulatory filings with sedar.com, Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as (i) the development and protection of our brands and other intellectual property, (ii) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, (iii) significant fluctuations in marketing expenses, (iv) the ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of our products and services, (v) the Company’s ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to cannabis, (vi) management’s ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and (vii) other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s Canadian securities regulatory filings with sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Click here to connect with Orchid Ventures Inc. (CSE:ORCD, OTC:ORVRF) for an Investor Presentation.

Source