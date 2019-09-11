Orchid Essentials Products Contain No Vitamin E Acetate

The entire team at Orchid Ventures, Inc. is deeply concerned about the recent news reports of consumers being harmed by vape products.









The entire team at Orchid Ventures, Inc. (CSE:ORCD, OTC:ORVRF) (“Orchid Ventures” or the “Company”) is deeply concerned about the recent news reports of consumers being harmed by vape products. Orchid would like to remind its customers that their vape products contain formulations consisting of high-quality cannabis oil and natural terpenes, free from Vitamin E acetate and other harmful additives.

In addition to being free of any vitamin E acetate that has made recent headlines, the company has never used any cutting or thickening agents like PG, VG, MCT, or other synthetic ingredients that would compromise the quality of its vape products. In addition, Orchid believes in establishing trust through transparency. All products pass rigorous third-party testing, and lab results are posted on its website for every batch Orchid produces.

“There is nothing more important to us than the health and wellness of our customers. We want to reiterate our commitment to “Creating the Highest Standards in the Cannabis Industry™” and providing exceptionally manufactured products for our customers,” said Corey Mangold, Founder and CEO of Orchid. “We encourage all consumers to only purchase compliant, tested products through licensed cannabis retailers and licensed delivery services.”

Orchid Essentials customers can check the brand’s online store locator at any time to find authorized retailers in their area and are welcome to verify this information with Orchid via phone or email.

To ensure the safety of all cannabis consumers, Orchid Essentials encourages them to utilize the resources provided by each state where Orchid products are sold. Consumers can check whether or not a store is a licensed cannabis retailer by clicking on the links below:

ABOUT ORCHID ESSENTIALS

Orchid Essentials is an Irvine, Calif.-based brand that launched in Oregon and California in August 2017 and has since developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium vape products. Orchid’s product lines are currently sold in 350+ dispensaries across California and Oregon and are handcrafted and designed for maximum flavor and overall enjoyment. The company’s proven processes and passion for what it does carry through into its products. The end result is an unparalleled experience for new and practiced cannabis users alike. Orchid plans to expand its brand into new national markets, as well as global markets such as Latin America and Europe. With a continued focus on brand and intellectual property development, Orchid will execute strategic acquisitions to solidify an integrated cannabis manufacturing and distribution infrastructure with the goal of becoming a dominant premium cannabis brand in the United States. Orchid’s management brings significant branding, product development and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling revenues, building value-generating partnerships and creating enterprise value. Learn more at https://orchidessentials.com/.

