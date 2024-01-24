Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

TNC Secures Glencore Partnership for Cloncurry Copper Project

Brunswick Exploration Drills 1.80% Li2O Over 37.2 Meters in New Mineralized Dyke at Mirage

More Exceptional Metallurgical Results from McDermitt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Aurora Unveils Innovative Cannabis-Infused Ready-to-Drink Beverage in Latest Medical Product Launch

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Available at launch exclusively to Aurora's veteran patients, new products span THC, CBD and CBG offerings to meet the discerning taste, experience and product variety patients seek

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, announces the launch of three new cannabis-infused beverages, available exclusively at first to veteran patients. Designed to deliver on taste, potency and choice, the introduction of beverages is in response to the needs of patients looking for alternative forms of cannabis to support their wellbeing. Three cannabis-infused products produced by Vacay and Versus, and available in three fruity flavours: Neon Rush, Strawberry Pineapple Tropical Fizz and Pineapple Coconut Fizz can be purchased at Aurora Medical.

VACAY's Strawberry Pineapple Tropical Soda: a 3:1 hybrid beverage with 2-3mg of THC and 6.4-8.6mg of CBD. This Strawberry Pineapple Tropical Soda delivers a refreshing blend of sweet, tart, and summery flavours with crisp carbonation in every sip. (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

"As the largest Canadian medical cannabis company with a deep commitment to our veteran patients, we take great care in listening to their needs and responding with products that support their wellbeing," said Mike Jones , Senior Vice President of Medical Sales at Aurora. "We are excited to introduce a new product category that our patients can enjoy easily. Our team is passionate about expanding our product offering further and ensuring all patients can rely on Aurora for their medical cannabis."

The new cannabis infused beverages are available in 355ml cans and are crafted with SōRSE® emulsion technology for little to no cannabis aroma or taste. Veteran patients can order any mix of flavours up to four cans of each product per order for a total of 12 cans. The beverages are launching in three unique flavour SKUs:

  • VACAY's Strawberry Pineapple Tropical Soda: a 3:1 hybrid beverage with 2-3mg of THC and 6.4-8.6mg of CBD. This Strawberry Pineapple Tropical Soda delivers a refreshing blend of sweet, tart, and summery flavours with crisp carbonation in every sip.
  • VACAY Pineapple Coconut Tropical Fizz 3:1: a hybrid carbonated drink with 2-3mg THC and 6.4mg-8.6mg CBD, this beverage will transport your tastebuds to island paradise with a burst of tangy pineapple flavours mixed with creamy undernotes of coconut.
  • VERSUS Neon Rush: a delicious hybrid carbonated beverage infused with lemon-lime flavour and 30mg of caffeine featuring 8.5-10mg THC and 1mg CBD.

For more information visit Aurora Medical.

About Aurora:
Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift , San Rafael '71 , Daily Special , Being and Greybeard . Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, as well as international brands, Pedanios, Bidiol and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd. , North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness, and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the launch and availability of a new product and product category into the Canadian medical market and the future expansion of product offerings.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated June 14, 2023 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

VACAY Pineapple Coconut Tropical Fizz 3:1: a hybrid carbonated drink with 2-3mg THC and 6.4mg-8.6mg CBD, this beverage will transport your tastebuds to island paradise with a burst of tangy pineapple flavours mixed with creamy undernotes of coconut. (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

VERSUS Neon Rush: a delicious hybrid carbonated beverage infused with lemon-lime flavour and 30mg of caffeine featuring 8.5-10mg THC and 1mg CBD. (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aurora-unveils-innovative-cannabis-infused-ready-to-drink-beverage-in-latest-medical-product-launch-302042925.html

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/24/c4612.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aurora CannabisACB:CCTSX:ACB
ACB:CC
The Conversation (0)

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

  • Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $ 3.4 Million
  • Quarterly Net Revenue 1 rose 30% YoY to $63.4 Million ; Strong Growth of 42 % in Global Medical Cannabis
  • Net cash position of over $200 Million , Expects to Repay the Remaining US$5.3 Million Balance of Convertible Senior Notes in February 2024
  • Re-Affirms Target of Achieving Positive Free Cash Flow 1 in Calendar Year 2024

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora" ) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. As the fiscal year 2023 consisted of three quarters, the year-over-year comparison quarter for Q2 2024 ending September 30, 2023 is Q1 2023 ending September 30, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time . The Company will report its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2024 after the close of markets that same day.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora Cannabis Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Company affirms commitment to enforce and defend intellectual property rights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces Closing of its C$38.8 Million Bought Deal Financing, Including the Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Intends to Repay Remaining Convertible Debt Balance, Saving Almost C$2 Million in Annual Interest Payments

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces C$34 Million Bought Deal Financing Intends to Repay Remaining Convertible Debt Balance

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nuclear Fuels Announces Completion of Bought Deal Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

Lumina Gold Engages a Market Maker

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Equity Financing

Related News

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Announces Completion of Bought Deal Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Energy Investing

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Engages a Market Maker

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Equity Financing

Precious Metals Investing

Coal Stocks On The Rise As Demand For Steel Soars In 2024

Graphite Investing

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Octava Signs Agreement for Acquisition of Byro REE & Lithium Project in the Gascoyne Region of WA

×