Multimillion Dollar US Cannabis Deals Near Completion

Two more large-scale cannabis acquisitions are that much closer to being locked down after lengthy reviews from the US Department of Justice.









Clearance from federal regulators in the US has pushed some acquisition deals in the cannabis space closer towards completion.

On Wednesday (October 30), both Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA,OTCQX:CURLF) and Cresco Labs (CSE:CL,OTCQX:CRLBF) revealed the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements (HSR) Act has expired for their respective multi-million dollar acquisitions.

Though both of the deals are set to improve the two multi-state operators’ (MSOs) market share across the US and could represent a new-found interest in the regulated cannabis industry at the state level by federal powers, industry deals have been downsized in the face of a struggling market.

Curaleaf closes in on Select acquisition

The confirmation for the deal between Massachusetts-based Curaleaf and Select, a cannabis brand currently owned by Cura Partners, comes months after investors first learned of the acquisition in May this year.

The all-stock transaction was originally valued at US$948.8 million and included Select’s manufacturing, processing, distribution, retailing and marketing operations for recreational and medical cannabis.

Curaleaf said the deal would help diversity its geographical footprint, allowing the firm to benefit from Select’s presence in key states in the western US including California, Arizona, Nevada, and Select’s home state of Oregon.

The deal is now moving forward on amended terms, Curaleaf said, noting that current market conditions have pushed the two firms into mutually agreeing to reduce the base consideration payable once the transaction closes.

In the revised deal, Curaleaf slashed the number of subordinate voting shares payable to 55 million, down from over 95 million shares. The difference in shares will be payable to Select’s equity holders on the condition Curaleaf achieves revenue targets between US$130 million and US$250 million in the calendar 2020 year, targets based on Select-branded previous cannabis extract sales.

Select equity holders could also receive an earn-out of up to US$200 million from the issuance of additional subordinate voting shares if Curaleaf rakes in more than US$300 million in revenue.

Though the transaction has been amended due to shifting market conditions, CEO Joseph Lusardi said in a statement that the deal remains a significant part of Curaleaf’s growth plan in the US.

“We remain extremely confident in the strength and operations of the Select business and of the long-term prospects of the cannabis sector as a whole,” Lusardi said.

The union of the two firms is set to close on January 1, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Curaleaf also has its US$875 million acquisition of Grassroots coming down the pipeline.

During a panel at a recent investor event, Curaleaf Chairman Boris Jordan said the scrutiny from DOJ antitrust officials on some of the larger deals in the cannabis space has been beneficial for the industry. The executive explained the federal agency has been cooperative and has used the review process to “get an education on the sector.”

Market reaction showed a 3.7 percent drop in value for Curaleaf on Wednesday. Share prices sit at C$6.81 as of 1:22 p.m. EDT.

Cresco gets clearance for a second deal

The HSR waiting period has also run up on Cresco Labs’ deal to acquire Tryke, a vertically integrated seed-to-sale cannabis firm, with ownership of the Reef Dispensary store network in Nevada and Arizona.

The deal is set to be signed off by the first half of 2020, according to the MSO, and was originally valued at US$252.5 million for Tryke’s operating assets with an additional US$30 million for real estate for a total of US$282.5 million.

Like Curaleaf, Cresco Labs now has to wait to get the green light on closing conditions, including approval from Nevada, Arizona and Utah’s respective state governments.

“Upon the closing of the transaction, Cresco will have cultivation, processing, and retail assets in strategic and culturally significant legal states representing 71 percent of the US addressable cannabis market,” Cresco Labs’ CEO Charlie Bachtell said.

This is the second acquisition Cresco Labs obtained a federal clearance for in the past week.

Last Wednesday (October 23), the MSO confirmed a similar clearance for its C$1.1 billion deal with Origin House (CSE:OH,OTCQX:ORHOF).

The company touted it as the largest public company transaction in the US cannabis space at the time, though the deal was originally set to be completed in June this year.

Now, however, the two companies are working on writing new terms they can both agree on.

Shares prices for Cresco Labs fluctuated a bit during the trading day, and as of 1:20 p.m. EDT, prices sit at C$8.47.

