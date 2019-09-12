FluroTech Exhibits at the Grow Up Conference & Expo

FluroTech Ltd., is pleased to be exhibiting at the Grow Up Conference & Expo this Thursday to Saturday at the Scotiabank Convention Center.









FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV:TEST, OTCQB:FLURF), (“FluroTech” or the “Company”), an aspiring leader in analytical cannabis and hemp testing technologies, is pleased to be exhibiting at the Grow Up Conference & Expo this Thursday to Saturday at the Scotiabank Convention Center in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. The Grow Up Conference and Expo is focused on the education, collaboration and growth of the cannabis growing industry.

We encourage all conference attendees to stop by booth 1105 to learn more about the Company and to take in a live demo of the CompleTestTM which is available for sale.

About FluroTech (TSX-V: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF)

FluroTech is a technology and marketing company whose core business is focused on the commercialization of new technologies in the cannabis industry. FluroTech’s proprietary spectroscopy-based technology allows for the testing and identification of organic and inorganic compounds contained within biological samples. Using the technology that was developed at the University of Calgary, FluroTech has developed a two-part solution comprising an instrument called the CompleTest™ and consumable testing kits.

To learn more, visit www.FluroTech.com.

Contact Information

Danny Dalla-Longa

Chief Executive Officer

403.680.0644

danny@flurotech.com

FluroTech Ltd.

Alistair Ross Technology Centre

Suite 111, 3553-31 Street NW

Calgary, AB T2L 2K7

info@flurotech.com

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the benefit or account of U.S. persons, absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer’s business, capital, technology or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer’s prospective financial performance or financial position. The forward-looking information in this news release includes disclosure about the opportunity for fast, affordable, accurate and easy to use test and measurement instruments.

The Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, the need and demand for the CompleTestTM technology in the cannabis and hemp industry, to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, adverse market conditions and regulatory and other risks associated with the cannabis and hemp industries in general, users of the Company’s the CompleTest™ failing to achieve the anticipated benefits of the product, competition from other developers of similar technology, failure to reach commercialization of the technology and failure for the products anticipated market to develop. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

