Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Credit Suisse Locks Cannabis Trades

A renowned global bank with wealth management options has elected to block some cannabis trades from clients as part of its de-risking efforts after recent issues.

Also this week, a Canadian cannabis producer announced its intention to buy a retail operator managing nearly 100 stores in the country.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

Credit Suisse de-risking efforts leave cannabis out

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) clients have been unable to make some cannabis trades since March, a report from Reuters shows. The firm moved forward with a new risk management strategy after losing billions as a result of a blunder with Archegos Capital Management.

The initial list of cannabis companies blocked by Credit Suisse includes popular multi-state operators (MSOs) based in the US. These companies operate primarily out of the US, but are public on Canadian exchanges due to current American federal restrictions on the cannabis business.

Bloomberg reported that cannabis exchange-traded funds, and the shares of Canadian licensed producers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED), Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB,TSX:ACB) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), were not on the list of blocked trades.

Experts have previously told the Investing News Network that US cannabis is the currently the most exciting aspect of the industry. At the same time, the federal status of the drug continues weigh down these names even as federal cannabis policy regulation in the country looks closer than ever.

So far it remains unclear whether the cannabis names already trading on senior US exchanges, mostly Canada-based operators, will be able to fully capitalize on any federal changes to cannabis rules.

Many experts do not expect sweeping cannabis legalization in the US, and are instead anticipating a piecemeal adjustment that would make it possible for MSOs to graduate to American exchanges.

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

Cannabis M&A keeps sizzling with producer buying retailer

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) told shareholders it will be purchasing Canadian cannabis retailer Inner Spirit Holdings (CSE:ISH,OTCQB:INSHF) in a deal worth approximately $131 million.

Inner Spirit manages the Spiritleaf network of retail stores and currently oversees 86 stores across Canada. According to the firm, it will hold over 100 stores by the summer.

“Inner Spirit has successfully created a franchise-based retail network that has grown from coast to coast and offers a differentiated and premium in-store experience to consumers,” Sundial CEO Zach George said in a statement after the news was released.

The two companies expect to see the transaction close sometime in Q3 of this year. Per each share held, Inner Spirit investors will get a combination of $0.30 in cash and 0.0835 of a Sundial common share.

Cannabis company news

  • Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI,TSX:OGI) confirmed a change in management, saying Greg Engel will stop being CEO of the company. Chairman Peter Amirault will now serve as executive chairman and will oversee the company while the search for a new CEO goes on.
  • PharmaCielo (TSXV:PCLO,OTCQX:PCLOF) issued its financial results for Q4 2020 as well as the full 2020 year. CEO Henning von Koss highlighted that the company has streamlined operations after a tumultuous 2020, alongside completing an extraction center.
  • High Tide (TSXV:HITI,OTCQB:HITIF) announced the purchase of an 80 percent stake in hemp-derived CBD product manufacturer FABCBD. The firm touts an ecommerce platform with direct sales to consumers representing approximately 124,000 orders in 2020.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

Harvest Announces Settlement with Pennsylvania Department of Health Regarding Grower Processor Permittee AGRiMED Industries LLC

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (“Harvest”) ( CSE: HARV OTCQX: HRVSF ), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced a settlement agreement has been reached for Agrimed Industries of PA, LLC (“AGRiMED”). The membership interests of AGRiMED are owned by Harvest Health and Recreation Inc.

Keep reading... Show less

Cronos Group Reports 2021 First Quarter Results

Receives processing license for the commercial production and sale of cannabinoids using biosynthesis

Announces plans to launch Spinach™ branded edibles to the Canadian adult-use market

Keep reading... Show less

Arcology Development Team Announces DSToken Showcase

Code Investee, Arcology Moves a Step Closer to Public Testnet

Codebase Ventures Inc. (“Codebase” or the “Company”) (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to provide an update from Arcology’s leadership team. Codebase owns 30% of Arcology, with an option to increase its position to 51% as previously announced

Keep reading... Show less

TerrAscend Opens Largest Apothecarium on the East Coast

New Maplewood Dispensary Marks Second Apothecarium in New Jersey and Thirteenth Nationwide

TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or “the Company”) (CSE:TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the grand opening of its second New Jersey medical cannabis dispensary.

Keep reading... Show less