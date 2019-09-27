Cannabis Big News Roundup: Khiron Secures Approval to Sell Three More CBD Wellness Products; FSD Pharma to Establish JV with World-Class Extractions; Valens Receives Amended License from Health Canada
Danielle Adams - September 27th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis:
- Nextleaf Solutions Acquires Water-Soluble Technology for Cannabis Beverages
- Chemesis International Inc. Announces its Subsidiary GSRX Received California State Manufacturing & Distribution License
- 1933 Industries’ Canna Hemp X™ Recovery Cream Now Available at Zumiez Stores in the US
- Valens Receives Amended License from Health Canada Permitting Sales Directly to Provinces and Territories & Provides Operational Update
- Next Green Wave Achieves Operational Milestones For Intrexon’s Botticelli(TM) Cannabis Plantlet Production
- Yield Growth Announces Agreement to Acquire 9 Formulas With Powerful Mushroom Ingredients for Potential Use with Psychedelic Mushrooms
- Geyser Brands’ Subsidiary Receives Natural Health Product Number from Health Canada
- Pure Global Signs Transformational Agreement with KMT-Hansa Corp. for Large Scale Hemp Manufacturing in China
- Khiron Secures Approval to Sell Three More CBD Wellness Products
- Sire Bioscience And Fusion Nutrition Enter Into An Agreement To Develop A Best-In-Class CBD Sports Nutrition Supplement Product To Enhance Sire’s House Of Brands
- FSD Pharma Signs LOI to Establish Joint Venture with World-Class Extractions to Deploy Full Extraction Processing Center
