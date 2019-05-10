Cannabis Big News Roundup: Heritage Exercises its Option to Purchase the CannaCure Facility; Weekend Unlimited Wins CannaGather Award; Aura Announces Supply Agreement With FSD Pharma
Danielle Adams - May 10th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- Yield Growth Surpasses Goal of 100 Retail Sales Locations to Sell its Urban Juve Hemp Products within Four Months of Launch
- High Tide Announces the Opening of the 14th and 15th Canna Cabana Locations
- TransCanna Signs LOI with Persuasion Brewing Co. to Create CBD-Infused Non-Alcoholic Beer
- FinCanna Portfolio Company ezGreen, Completes Integration with Metrc in 6 U.S. States
- Aura Announces Supply Agreement With FSD Pharma & Conditions Met to Close German Acquisition
- Chemesis International Inc. Expands Cultivation Operations in Puerto Rico
- Weekend Unlimited Wins CannaGather Award in New York City
- Ignite International Brands Signs Definitive Agreement with Taylor Mammon & Nathan Limited for Manufacture and Distribution of CBD Products in Europe
- Wildflower’s Acquisition of City Cannabis to Include One of the First Licenses on Vancouver Island
- Crop Completes Purchase of 1012 Acre Nevada Property With Newly Awarded Recreational Cannabis Licences
- Cannvas Launches Pet-Focused Cannabis Education Platform in the United States
- Heritage Exercises its Option to Purchase the CannaCure Facility
