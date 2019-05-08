Chemesis International Inc. Expands Cultivation Operations in Puerto Rico

Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI, OTCQB:CADMF)(FRA: CWAA) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), announces it has increased its Puerto Rico cultivation and manufacturing operations.









Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI , OTCQB:CADMF)(FRA: CWAA) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), announces it has increased its Puerto Rico cultivation and manufacturing operations. The Company has seen significant demand increase in the island’s cannabis industry, and as a result the Company has increased its cultivation capacity. With the expansion, Natural Ventures has built-out cultivation capacity in excess of 9,000 lbs per year, the Company will continue to expand towards a complete build-out of an annualized capacity of 30,000 lbs.

To increase its cultivation area, the Company has partnered with VividGro, a leader in agricultural technology for consumer and commercial applications. VividGro is providing Chemesis’s Puerto Rico grow facility with its latest generation of LED lighting systems and environmental controls, which allows for significant reduction in electrical costs. In addition to lighting up the indoor grow space, VividGro also provided support in all aspects of the build out. VividGro is a vital partnership that will allow Chemesis to reduce its overhead costs, while increasing production, and maintaining quality.

“Our technology will help light the way for Chemesis to lead the industry with lower production costs compared to traditional cannabis cultivation,” said CEO of VividGro, David Friedman. “Adding capacity, lowering costs, and being more energy efficient is a win-win for everyone.”

Chemesis continues to concentrate its efforts in expanding its cultivation and manufacturing capabilities, this is as a result of the rise in demand for white labelling and its Natural Ventures line of products. With this addition, Natural Ventures will expand its capacity with large scale perpetual cycle adding a significant increase in production and adding consistent monthly outputs, and will allow Chemesis to realize a stronger return-on-investment for its shareholders.

“Natural Ventures will continue to grow as it sees demand for its seed-to-sale cannabis services, the Company is a leader on the island and continues to differentiate itself with high-quality products, and practices,” said CEO of Chemesis, Edgar Montero. “Our partnership with VividGro brings energy-efficient lighting, and automated environmental controls that increase yields and grow quality. These upgrades allow the Company to fulfill previously announced purchase orders, meet increased demand for our Natural Ventures line of products, and bring on additional large contracts as the island’s patient base continues to grow.”

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated global leader in the cannabis industry, currently operating within California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia.

Chemesis is developing a strong foothold in key markets, from cultivation, to manufacturing, distribution and retail. Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, allowing for cost effective production and distribution of its products. In addition, Chemesis leverages exclusive brands and partnerships and uses the highest quality extraction methods to provide consumers with quality cannabis products.

Chemesis will add shareholder value by exploring opportunities in emerging markets while consistently delivering quality product to its consumers from seed to sale.

About VividGro

VividGro is a pioneer in the AgTech space. A spin-off of Lighting Science, a global leader in the research and development of advanced, innovative engineered spectrums for biological, horticultural and consumer LED lighting solutions, VividGro includes Merida and Pegasus as investors. Tailored to the automation and efficiency needs of the indoor agriculture and horticultural markets, VividGro implements solutions that help growers maximize yields and reduce costs. Our state-of-the-art VividGro customized lighting product line delivers optimized PAR to maximize plant growth and PAR efficacy.

Our control automation systems and data collection strategies are able to measure and modify growing to help growers learn how to use their resources more efficiently. It is not the lights you use; it is how you use them. Learn more about VividGro at www.VividGro.com and join us on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

