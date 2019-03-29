Cannabis Big News Roundup: Cannvas.Me Experiences Record 524% Increase in User Engagement; Next Green Wave Introduces Its First CBD Pet Product; Nextleaf Becomes First Company to be Issued a Patent for Extraction and Purification of Cannabinoids
Danielle Adams - March 29th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- Nextleaf Becomes First Public Company to be Issued a Patent for Extraction and Purification of Cannabinoids
- Matica to Begin Trading Under New Symbol on the OTCQB
- Harvest One Announces New Satipharm Distribution Agreement
- Green Growth Brands Opens the First Seventh Sense CBD Shop in Milwaukee Market
- 1933 Industries Signs Definitive Agreement to Purchase Remaining 9% of Infused MFG Subsidiary
- Cannaki Beverage Becomes Portfolio Client of Redfund Capital
- Next Green Wave Introduces Its First CBD Pet Product – Loki Naturals Love Biscuits
- High Tide Announces the Opening of 11th Canna Cabana Store
- CB2 Insights Signs Agreement with Premier Health to Integrate Medical Cannabis Clinical Decision Support Tool
- Ascent Industries Receives Approval of Asset Purchase Agreement for the Sale of Canadian Business
- Cannvas.Me Experiences Record 524% Increase in User Engagement and on Track for 50 Million Article Views and 4 Million Unique Visitors
- Yield Growth Creates California Subsidiary Mad Wallaby Distribution Inc. to Establish Sales Channels for Hemp Root Oil and CBD Wellness Products
- Orchid Essentials Begins Trading on the CSE
- Inner Spirit’s Spiritleaf Receives Operating License to Open Cannabis Retail Store in Kingston
- World Class Announces Revenue Collaboration Agreement With Parity for Extraction in North Carolina and Potentially Other US States
