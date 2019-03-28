Matica to Begin Trading Under New Symbol on the OTCQB

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMJ) (OTCQB:MMJFF) (Frankfurt:39N) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has been approved to begin trading on the OTCQB under a new symbol “MMJFF”, effective as of today. Real-time information, quotes and the trading statistics can be found at www.otcmarkets.com.









Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMJ) (OTCQB:MMJFF) (Frankfurt:39N) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has been approved to begin trading on the OTCQB under a new symbol “MMJFF”, effective as of today. Real-time information, quotes and the trading statistics can be found at www.otcmarkets.com.

“The new OTCBB symbol MMJFF is a nod to our Canadian CSE symbol MMJ. By creating greater cohesion between our trading symbols, Matica hopes to attain better visibility and to increase our exposure to US and global cannabis investors.” stated Boris Ziger, CEO of Matica.

In addition to trading under the new symbol MMJFF on the OTCQB, Matica also trades in Canada on the CSE, under its symbol MMJ and on Frankfurt under the symbol 39N.

