Harvest One Announces New Satipharm Distribution Agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, Harvest One will supply Health House with Satipharm CBD 50mg Gelpell® capsules. The product will continue its availability in Australia, while expanding distribution to New Zealand and Asia where and when legal.

Under the agreement, Health House distribute Satipharm’s medicinal cannabis products to their existing network of pharmacies while also supporting healthcare professionals with Satipharm product information. Health House International are one of the major wholesalers to Australian pharmacies for medicinal cannabis. In May 2017 they imported one of the first legal international medicinal cannabis shipments into Australia.

“This agreement with Health House increases the availability of our Satipharm CBD 50mg Gelpell® capsules across Australia, while expanding Satipharm’s medical cannabis distribution territories to New Zealand and Asia where and when legal” said Grant Froese, CEO of Harvest One. “We are committed to delivering the highest quality cannabinoid-based products globally. As further regions become available, we will endeavor to put agreements in place that will allow us to meet the needs of our patients.”

Pharmacist, CEO and founder of Health House Paul Mavor said: “The addition of Satipharm’s 50mg Gelpell® capsules to our range allows us to provide clinically proven, high quality CBD to customers. The capsule is a pharmaceutically elegant and convenient dosage form for those who have been prescribed CBD.”

ABOUT HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC.

Harvest One is a global cannabis company that develops and provides innovative lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets around the world. The Company’s range of lifestyle solutions is designed to enhance quality of life. Shareholders have significant exposure to the entire cannabis value chain through three wholly-owned subsidiaries: United Greeneries, a Licensed Producer; Satipharm (medical and nutraceutical); and Dream Water Global (consumer), and a minority interest in Burb Cannabis (retail operations). For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

About Satipharm

Satipharm is a health and wellness company which is specialised in the development and manufacture of cannabinoid-based products from the cannabis plant. Our mission is to deliver the highest quality products that are designed specifically with the needs of our customers in mind.

About Health House

Health House International was the first medical cannabis importer into Australia and currently wholesales to pharmacies and researchers around the country. They have a team of pharmacists that can counsel prescribers on strengths, dosage, side effects and interactions. They offer a next business day delivery service for their range of medical cannabis products for authorised patients.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

