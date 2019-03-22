Cannabis Big News Roundup: MYM Increases Stake in Colombia Organica to 80%; Redfund and Cannamerx Form Strategic Alliance; Harvest One Announces Supply Agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart
Danielle Adams - March 22nd, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- Next Green Wave’s Nursery Botticelli(TM) Research & Development Program Begins
- World Class Extractions and Quadron Cannatech Enter Into Binding Merger LOI
- High Tide Selected by Third Lottery Winner to Help Open Canna Cabana Toronto Retail Cannabis Store
- Nextleaf Solutions Commences Trading on the CSE Under Ticker “OILS”
- MYM Increases Stake in Colombia Organica to 80%
- Pure Global and Velvet Announce Distribution Partnership to Reach Retailers Across Canada
- TransCanna Signs Definitive Acquisition Documents for 196,000 Sq Ft, Fully Enclosed Cannabis Facility on 5.5 Acres of Land with Packaging & Processing Equipment
- Redfund and Cannamerx Form Strategic Alliance
- Valens GroWorks Announces $30 Million Bought Deal Financing & Acquisition of Strategic Assets
- CB2 Insights Signs Agreement to Acquire Medical Cannabis Clinic Group in Colorado and Arizona
- Seventy Storefront Locations Confirmed to Sell YIELD GROWTH’s Urban Juve Skincare Products
- Chemesis International Inc. Announces Exclusive Partnership with First Medical Cannabis Bringing Immediate Access of 1,000 acres of Hemp Cultivation in Puerto Rico
- Ascent Industries enters into asset purchase agreement for the sale of Canadian business
- Flowr Medical Cannabis Now Available to Qualified Patients Online at Shoppers Drug Mart
- Green Growth Brands Opens The First CBD Shop Of 108 Planned In Simon’s U.S. Portfolio Of Premier Retail Properties
- Harvest One Announces Supply Agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart
