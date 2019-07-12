Cannabis Big News Roundup: Flower One and La Vida Verde Announce Long-Term Licensing Agreement; Naturally Splendid to Acquire AlternaMedz Canada; Crop’s Hempire Increasing Distribution Ownership in California
Danielle Adams - July 12th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- 3 Sixty Secure Expands Its Operational Footprint With Entry Into The US Cannabis Market And Is Providing Security Services To 1933 Industries And Multiple Dispensaries In Nevada
- TransCanna Acquires The GoodFellas Group, LLC
- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation Announces Health Canada Approval for the Sale of Cannabis Oils
- Health Canada Grants Cultivation License to Grey Bruce Farms, Doubling GTEC’s Production Capacity
- YIELD GROWTH Announces 130 Retail Locations Confirmed to Sell Urban Juve Products
- Flower One and La Vida Verde Announce Long-Term Licensing Agreement to Bring Organic Cannabis Edibles and Tinctures to Nevada
- Mojave Jane signs binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire CB Asset Management, nearly doubling extraction capacity
- CB2 Insights and Premier Health Group Move to Second Phase of Primary Care Physician Tools for Medical Cannabis Evaluations
- Next Green Wave Partnering with Brazen California Apparel Brand ‘Lurking Class’ by Sketchy Tank
- Redfund Client Wahupta Signs First USA-Based Customer
- Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE:SUN, OTCQB:WLDFF) Expands Consumer Access with Retail Partnerships for CBD Product Lines
- High Tide Announces Canna Cabana Selling Cannabis at 2 More Alberta Locations
- Crop’s Hempire Increasing Distribution Ownership in California
- Hemptown USA Announces Acquisition of Kirkman Group, Leading FDA, cGMP Certified Nutraceutical Manufacturing Facility
- MYM’s Joint Venture Company BioHemp Signs Purchase Agreement for the Sale of 163,000 Pounds of CBD-Rich Biomass
- MustGrow Biologics Corp. (MGRO-CSE) Announces Cannabis Biopesticide R&D Program with a Canadian Federal Research Organization
- Naturally Splendid to Acquire AlternaMedz Canada Plans for CBD Extraction / Processing Centre
- Green Growth Brands to Create First ‘360 Degree’ Cannabis Company Through a Combination with MXY Holdings LLC
