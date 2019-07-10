High Tide Announces Canna Cabana Selling Cannabis at 2 More Alberta Locations









High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (CSE:HITI) (OTCQB:HITIF) (Frankfurt:2LY), an Alberta-based, retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products, today announced that the Canna Cabana retail stores located at Unit #4, 16952 111 Avenue NW in Edmonton and at Bay #130, 100 Stockton Avenue in Okotoks (collectively, the “New Alberta Stores”) both received their first deliveries of cannabis products from Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (“AGLC”) and began selling recreational cannabis for adult use on July 9, 2019. The New Alberta Stores bring the total number of Canna Cabana retail locations currently selling recreational cannabis to 7 across the province, for a total of 11 branded locations across Canada.

The Company expects its next 10 Canna Cabana stores, including one franchise, to be licensed as retail cannabis stores throughout the summer, which will bring its total number of retail cannabis stores to 17 branded locations across Alberta barring any changes to the current rate of licensing by AGLC. “We are extremely proud of establishing 7 retail cannabis stores organically across Alberta in such a short period of time,” said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. “As one of the top retailers of recreational cannabis in Canada, customers continue to validate the Canna Cabana concept and support our next locations as they open,” added Mr. Grover. The remaining 19 locations to reach the effective maximum of 37 retail cannabis stores in Alberta are currently under various stages of development and construction.

Outside of Alberta, High Tide currently has a Canna Cabana retail cannabis store in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, along with three branded locations in Hamilton, Sudbury and Toronto, Ontario. High Tide is also progressing toward closing the previously announced acquisition of a second location in Saskatchewan, establishing a retail cannabis store in Niverville, Manitoba after winning the opportunity to do so by provincial draw in May and opening the maximum number of eight locations in British Columbia.

About High Tide Inc.

High Tide is an Alberta-based, retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is a vertically-integrated company in the Canadian cannabis market, with portfolio subsidiaries including RGR Canada Inc., Famous Brandz Inc., Kush West Distribution Inc., Smoker’s Corner Ltd., Grasscity.com, Canna Cabana Inc. and the majority of KushBar Inc. High Tide’s strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value. Key industry investors in High Tide include Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) and FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE:HUGE) (OTC: FSDDF) (FRA: 0K9).

Representing the core of High Tide’s business, RGR Canada Inc. is a high-quality and innovative designer, manufacturer and distributor of cannabis accessories. Famous Brandz Inc. is a dominant manufacturer of licensed lifestyle accessories, through partnerships with celebrities and entertainment companies including Snoop Dogg and Paramount Pictures. Famous Brandz’ products are sold to wholesalers and retailers around the world. Founded in 2009 and approved by the Canadian Franchise Association, Smoker’s Corner Ltd. is among Canada’s largest counter-culture chains with 14 locations. Kush West Distribution is in the process of becoming a cannabis wholesaler in the province of Saskatchewan. Based in Amsterdam since 2000, Grasscity.com is the world’s preeminent and most searchable online retailer of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products with approximately 5.8 million site visits annually. With the deregulation of recreational cannabis for adult use across Canada, Canna Cabana Inc. and its 21 branded stores (including accessories-only locations), is in the process of becoming a sizeable retail brand with a sophisticated yet playful customer experience, while KushBar Inc. is a retail concept that will also be focused on the valued Canadian cannabis consumer.

For more information about High Tide Inc., please visit www.hightideinc.com and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information and statements, referred to herein as “forward-looking statements” are made as of the date of this news release or as of the date of the effective date of information described in this news release, as applicable. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as “outlook”, “expects”, “intend”, “forecasts”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “projects”, “estimates”, “envisages, “assumes”, “needs”, “strategy”, “goals”, “objectives”, or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “can”, “could”, “would”, “might”, or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions, and other similar terminology) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the ability of High Tide to execute on its business plan and that High Tide will receive one or multiple licenses from Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis, British Columbia’s Liquor Distribution Branch, Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario or the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority permitting it to carry on its Canna Cabana Inc. and KushBar Inc. businesses. High Tide considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that any one or more of the government, industry, market, operational or financial targets as set out herein will be achieved. Inherent in the forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements contained herein are current as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, High Tide does not have any obligation to advise any person if it becomes aware of any inaccuracy in or omission from any forward-looking statement, nor does it intend, or assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. Any and all forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement, and except as otherwise indicated, are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE High Tide Inc.

For further information: Nick Kuzyk, Chief Strategy Officer & SVP Capital Markets at High Tide Inc.; Tel: (403) 265-4207; Email: Nick@HighTideInc.com; Web: www.HighTideInc.com.

Click here to connect with High Tide Inc. (CSE:HITI) for an Investor Presentation.