Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE:SUN, OTCQB:WLDFF) Expands Consumer Access with Retail Partnerships for CBD Product Lines

Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE:SUN, OTCQB:WLDFF) is getting its cannabis-based wellness products into an expanding number of consumers’ hands through retail partnerships that are not only extending the wholesome lifestyle brand’s reach but its mainstream market exposure as well.

Wildflower announced June 17 (http://nnw.fm/3LOJu) that the company has received and fulfilled an opening purchase order from Dillard’s department stores that will give Wildflower’s premium hemp SKUs a presence in 292 Dillard’s stores nationwide. The deal is particularly attractive, because it gives Wildflower an access channel in the large markets of Florida and Texas.

“Launching into Dillard’s will double the number of retail locations we are in overnight,” Wildflower CEO William Maclean stated in a news release. “Our strategy is to build off our established brand equity in these key markets that can catapult us into becoming a household name. Dillard’s has the respect and reputation as a retailer that fits in with our loyal following.”

The company also announced June 11 that cannabidiol (CBD) products including Wildflower CBD+ Cool Stick, Wildflower CBD+ Healing Stick, Wildflower CBD+ Vanilla Soap and Wildflower CBD+ Lavender Soap are being sold through bohemian lifestyle brand Free People’s website (http://nnw.fm/3BQxf), further extending Wildflower’s exposure.

The products are available under Free People’s Beauty and Wellness Collection, promising cruelty-free, mostly natural and organic remedies for physical discomforts and the deleterious skin effects of aging.

Thanks to Wildflower’s success at forging retail partnerships, the company finds itself faced with a demand to build a new production facility that can better keep pace with the increasing call from consumers for the CBD-wellness products.

The new facility is expected to be completed in August and to fully automate production of its SKUs. In the meantime, Wildflower has added a second shift at its existing Bellingham, Washington, production facility to keep pace with demand, which still leaves production at 90 percent of capacity, according to the company (http://nnw.fm/Tjj83).

“We receive inbound contact daily by new retailers and distributors reaching out to us to carry our products and with production at near capacity we need the expanded manufacturing,” Maclean added.

Completion of the new facility is expected to increase Wildflower’s production capacity by more than tenfold.

Wildflower holds 14 licenses for cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, distribution and retail in California, the world’s largest cannabis market. The company’s distribution network extends beyond California to encompass more than 200 retailers in Washington and more than 20 in New York City, with additional distribution throughout the country. The inclusion of Dillard’s stores means that Wildflower products are in distribution in roughly 600 locations across America.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.WildflowerBrands.co

Click here to connect with Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE:SUN, OTCQB:WLDFF, FWB:RSP) for an Investor Presentation.