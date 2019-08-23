Cannabis Big News Roundup: Flowr Completes the Acquisition of Holigen; FSD Pharma Launches Online Ordering System for Medicinal Cannabis; GTEC Subsidiary Granted Cultivation, Processing and Medical Sales Licenses
Danielle Adams - August 23rd, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- Valens Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S.
- Health Canada Grants Cultivation, Processing & Medical Sales Licences to GTEC Subsidiary Tumbleweed Farms
- Khiron Announces DTC Eligibility, Increasing Access for U.S. Investors
- BevCanna Awarded Health Canada Cannabis Research License
- The Flowr Corporation Completes the Acquisition of Holigen
- Yield Growth Announces Launch of Urban Juve in the United States and Silver Sponsorship of ipsy Live in New York in October 2019
- Weekend Unlimited Launches Its Flagship Wknd! Branded Products in Washington State
- High Tide Announces Canna Cabana in Bonnyville as 14th Location Selling Recreational Cannabis in Alberta
- Next Green Wave Successfully Completes First Premium Cannabis Harvest
- Crop California Greenhouse Harvest Complete With Outdoor Close Behind
- FSD Pharma Launches Online Ordering System for Medicinal Cannabis Fulfillment
