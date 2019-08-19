Valens Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S.

Valens GroWorks Corp. (TSXV:VGW, OTCQX:VGWCF) (the “Company” or “Valens”), a vertically integrated provider of industry leading extraction products and services; including a diverse suite of extraction methodologies, next generation cannabinoid delivery formats and an ISO 17025 accredited analytical lab is pleased to announce the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in the U.S.









The Company’s shares will begin trading, at market open today, on OTCQX under the ticker symbol “VGWCF”. Quotes and market information are now available at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/VGWCF/quote

“We are excited to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market. Access to trading on OTCQX, combined with the current work underway to finalize the Company’s DTC eligibility, will increase Valens’ presence with United States investors, providing increased liquidity to the Company’s growing shareholder base,” says Tyler Robson, Valens CEO.

“We are pleased to welcome Valens GroWorks Corp. to the OTCQX Best Market,” said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market is an important milestone for companies seeking to build visibility and long-term shareholder value in the public market. Congratulations to Valens GroWorks on upgrading to the OTCQX Market.”

Valens’ common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VGW”.

About Valens GroWorks

Valens GroWorks Corp. (TSXV:VGW) (OTCQX:VGWCF) is a multi-licensed, vertically-integrated cannabis company focused on being the partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation and white label product development. Valens is the largest third-party extraction Company in Canada with an annual capacity of 425,000 kg of dried cannabis and hemp biomass at our purpose-built facility in Kelowna, British Columbia which is in the process of becoming European Union (EU) Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant. Additionally, our subsidiary Valens Labs is a Health Canada licensed ISO 17025 accredited cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical services and has partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop a Centre of Excellence in Plant-Based Science. For more information, please visit http://valensgroworks.com. The Company’s investor deck can be found specifically at http://valensgroworks.com/investors/

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “anticipates”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed”, “positioned” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

