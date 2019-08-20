BevCanna Awarded Health Canada Cannabis Research License

Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”), announced today that Health Canada has granted the Company a Research License for the purpose of researching Stability and Homogeneity of Water Soluble Cannabinoid Infusions in Water Based Beverages.









The license will enable BevCanna to move ahead with research activities that involve direct handling of cannabis such as SOP development, stability testing, sensory evaluation and quality assurance for house brands and white label clients. Led by Emma Andrews, Chief Commercialization Officer at BevCanna in conjunction with BevCanna’s Quality Assurance and Production Team, the research will be performed at BevCanna’s world-class 40,000 square foot HACCP certified bottling facility near Bridesville, British Columbia. The site includes access to a pristine spring water aquifer that will be used as the infusion medium for the initial line of beverages to be produced at the site.

The newly-granted license allows BevCanna to test cannabinoid infusion equipment on their bottling line, as well as in a lab environment, optimizing their precise dosing technology as it scales-up towards full commercialization in 2020. Stability trials will also now commence on BevCanna’s two recently announced brands intended for commercialization in Canada, Grüv Beverages™ and Anarchist Mountain Beverages™.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to expand our product development and innovation efforts to now validate concepts using cannabinoids infused in our own premium spring water,” said Ms. Andrews. BevCanna recently conducted a North-American consumer research study that indicated current and future consumers are most interested in water-based cannabis infused beverages such as iced tea. “Our pristine alkaline spring water aquifer is the ideal source to create these beverages. We have unmatched assets and expertise on our team that will allow us to achieve a speed to market advantage, and develop products that truly resonate with consumers”.

The Research License is the second license granted to BevCanna, following the award of a highly-coveted Industrial Hemp Cultivation License in June 2019. BevCanna has also applied for their Standard Processing License from Health Canada.

