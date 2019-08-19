Health Canada grants Cultivation, Processing & Medical Sales Licences to GTEC Subsidiary Tumbleweed Farms

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:GTEC, OTCQB:GGTTF, FRA:1BUP) (“GTEC” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated premium cannabis producer, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tumbleweed Farms Inc. (“Tumbleweed”), was granted Standard Cultivation, Standard Processing and Medical Sales Licences, pursuant to the Cannabis Act and Regulations by Health Canada on August 16, 2019.









GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:GTEC, OTCQB:GGTTF, FRA:1BUP) (“GTEC” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated premium cannabis producer, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tumbleweed Farms Inc. (“Tumbleweed”), was granted Standard Cultivation, Standard Processing and Medical Sales Licences, pursuant to the Cannabis Act and Regulations by Health Canada on August 16, 2019.

With the licensing of Tumbleweed, management expects the following forecasts across the organization’s three operational cultivation facilities:

Estimated Annual production of 4,000 kg of flower and 1,000 kg trim

GTEC to achieve positive cash flow in the near future, upon Tumbleweed and Grey Bruce entering into full production and sales

GTEC is currently implementing its new cultivars into Alberta Craft Cannabis (“ACC”) and will transition its sales efforts from B2B wholesale, to Provincial & Territorial adult-use supply chains and direct to medical patients, with the expectation that its average selling price will increase. The Company anticipates the completion of two more facilities (GreenTec Bio-Pharma and 3PL) in the near future, which is expected to increase the organization’s production output in 2020.

Within the most recent six weeks, the Company has successfully executed on accomplishing all three of its cannabis licensing objectives for 2019, which include the following:

Standard Cultivation Licence at Grey Bruce Farms – July 5, 2019

Standard Processing and Medical Sales Licence at Alberta Craft Cannabis – July 26, 2019

Standard Cultivation, Processing and Medical Sales Licence at Tumbleweed Farms – August 16, 2019

“We are incredibly proud of the dedication and commitment of our subsidiaries in accomplishing the most recently issued licences,” said Norton Singhavon, GTEC Founder Chairman and CEO. “As the organization progresses in the direction of profitability, we will persevere to ensure that Tumbleweed and Grey Bruce become cash flow positive in the near future, while striving to complete the build-outs of GreenTec Bio-Pharma and 3PL.”

In accordance with the Cannabis Act and Regulations, Tumbleweed has immediately commenced cultivation of cannabis plants from a portfolio of high-end cultivars (more commonly known as genetics). Management believes that its combination of unique genetics and experienced cultivation techniques will create a long-term sustainable competitive advantage for the Company and provide resistance to overall price compression.

Tumbleweed is a purpose-built cultivation facility located in Chase, British Columbia. This facility was designed, constructed and equipped in a manner intended to optimize its ability to produce the highest quality cannabis flower. The initial phase of the facility is 10,000 sq. ft. and is projected to produce 1,000 kg of cannabis flower annually, with significant expansion capabilities.

About GTEC

GTEC Holdings is a specialized cannabis company dedicated to cultivating ultra-premium quality cannabis in purpose-built indoor facilities. The company is vertically integrated across all major sectors of the Canadian cannabis industry and currently holds the following licences issued by Health Canada pursuant to the Cannabis Act and Regulations; three Standard Cultivation licences estimated to produce 4,000 kg of indoor flower annually, two Standard Processing licences (for adult-use sales into the Provincial supply chains), two Medical Sales licences (for direct to medical patients), Standard Processing (for extraction), and Analytical Testing.

The management team is comprised of a diverse skill set sourced from leading global food & beverage, CPG and premium alcohol companies. GTEC has completed three cultivation facilities and is currently cultivating and selling cannabis. GTEC’s retail division is pursuing licensing for recreational cannabis stores across Western Canada.

GTEC’s genetic portfolio is comprised of over 30 unique cultivars that have been developed through a comprehensive phenotyping process, which is expected to deliver a sustainable competitive advantage and provide favourable gross margins. GTEC’s ultra-premium indoor flower will be marketed and sold under its flagship trademarked brands; BLK MKT™, Tenzo™, GreenTec™, Cognōscente™ and Treehugger™.

GTEC is actively pursuing sales and distribution opportunities across all major business channels: medical, recreational, B2B and export. GTEC is a publicly traded corporation, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB Venture Market and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia.

To view more about the company or to download our most recent corporate presentation, please visit our website at www.gtec.co

On behalf of the board,

Norton Singhavon

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Michael Blady

Co-Founder & Vice President

