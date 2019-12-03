Blueberries Medical Harvests First Commercial Crop & Progresses Towards Expected Sales in Early 2020

Blueberries Medical Corp. is pleased to announce that it has commenced harvest of its first commercial crops at its 3.2-hectare Guatavita facility.









Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE:BBM, OTC:BBRRF, FRA:1OA) (the “Company” or “Blueberries”), a Latin American licensed producer of medicinal cannabis and cannabis-derived products, is pleased to announce that it has commenced harvest of its first commercial crops at its 3.2-hectare Guatavita facility located in Bogotá Savannah, Colombia. The crops consist of the Company’s five registered non-psychoactive cannabidiol (“CBD”) strains recently approved by the Colombian Institute of Agriculture (“ICA”), as announced on September 27, 2019. These five proprietary cultivars were developed and tested by the Company’s agronomy team and optimized for growth in the local climate as well as maximized active ingredient yield.

Key points:

100 kg of dry flower have been harvested to date with growth cycle time and yields in line with expectations.

An additional 3,400 plants are in in the process of being harvested which will include approved cultivars and trial crops. The harvesting is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019 with an expected yield of 400 to 500 kg of dry flower.

Commercial production of CBD oil is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2020.

Guatavita Facility

Guatavita Mother Plants

The Company continues to advance its custom-built EU-GMP compliant extraction line towards completion which is expected in January 2020, when oil production is expected to commence with commercial sales beginning in Q1 2020. This will include the production of magistral formulations which are treatments with custom-designed concentrations and properties, prescribed to patients by physicians for the treatment of specific medication conditions. The Company’s partnerships with the Van Uden International Center for Alternative Medicine and El Manantial Medical Centers will allow for commercial distribution of Blueberries products and magistral formulations through a growing combined patient network of over 19,000 patients which is expected to grow to over 60,000 patients over the next 36-month period as four new centers are projected to come online. Discussions are also ongoing for additional sales arrangements. The Company is in the process of registering additional strains and will provide further updates on its continued achievements in due course.

“This is a very significant milestone for Blueberries and the entire team is very pleased with the substantial operational progress made in the past few months, which brings us closer to our first commercial oil extraction in Q1 of 2020 and commencement of sales operations,” stated Mr. Camilo Villalba, Chief Operating Officer. “As the industry and regulations continue to evolve rapidly, we are confident in our ability to meet our key milestones through our focused strategy of strong, high-quality extraction.”

For images and more information about the Company and to keep up to date with the Company’s recent developments, please visit the media center on the Company’s website.

About the Guatavita Facility

The Guatavita facility is a 3.2-hectare cultivation and production facility located in Bogotá Savannah near an international airport and distribution hubs. The facility features 150,000 square feet of open-air greenhouse with dedicated propagation and production facilities to allow the Company to leverage local contract growers.

About Blueberries Medical Corp.

Blueberries is a Latin American licensed producer of naturally grown premium quality cannabis with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogotá Savannah of central Colombia and operations currently being established in Argentina. The Company is led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis in Colombia. Blueberries’ combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.

