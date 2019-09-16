Alliance Growers Executes Exclusive HOCL Agreement

Alliance Growers Corp., reports that it has executed a definitive exclusive agency agreement with Irish Sea Organics.









Irish Sea is a company established to promote the benefits of electrolyzed water/Hypochlorous Acid (“HOCL”) that is used in the various processes in the industrial, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Irish Sea has developed a process utilizing HOCL that is specific for the cultivation of pharmaceutical grade cannabis crops and can be used in the cultivation of hemp as well. Irish Sea delivers a combination of specialized and integrated equipment, consumables, services and consultancy which provide significant economic and efficacy benefits to cultivation, processing, extraction and packaging sectors in the agricultural sector where mold, pests, microbial control is vital.

Subject to compliance with relevant Canadian Cannabis laws and regulations, Alliance Growers has been granted the exclusive rights to market, promote and sell Irish Sea Organics’ products and services in Canada. The definitive agreement was finalized on September 10, 2019 and solidifies the terms of the advanced discussions between Alliance Growers and Irish Sea Organics, which were reported in a news release on August 21, 2019. The agreement is for a term of 60 months to be reviewed after 48 months

This agreement with Irish Sea Organics is a significant step for Alliance Growers to demonstrate to investors that the company is executing on its strategy of providing products and services to cultivators rather than competing with them,” stated Dennis Petke, President and CEO of Alliance Growers. We are well-aware that cannabis investors are seeking investments in the cannabis space that offer the opportunity for near term revenues. That, along with our low market cap and low stock price make Alliance a vey attractive investment. “Irish Sea Organics provides a premier solution to many key issues facing the cannabis industry today and fits perfectly with our “picks and shovels” strategy in the green rush. “Irish Sea Organics is a well-run company with a high-quality management team with over 75 years experience among them in health care, medical devices, research and international operations. They bring with them a revolutionary product offering that will add great value to companies in the agriculture and cannabis sectors, a technology furthers our goal of establishing a long-term presence in the cannabis industry through diversity, science and technology. We thank our many loyal shareholders and other stakeholders for their continued support “

Irish Sea Organics breakthrough technology is revolutionizing seed, plant, harvest, drying and raw material extraction processes. Cannabis companies will reassess their cleaning and disinfecting processes and how they can protect their crops against mould and spores. This highly effective green technology is without toxicity.

HOCL production equipment and the unique applications are used for high-volume, industrial and commercial applications, specifically bacteria, mould, and spore control. The introduction of HOCL to any size of cultivation or processing business operation, combines proven efficacy and performance with vital cost benefits to the end user.

The Irish Sea Organics product is already being employed by Coca-Cola company in several US beverage processing plants, and successful installations for clean in place (“CIP”) have shown excellent ROI figures, whilst contributing to improved sustainability goals. Processing Magazine recently reviewed Coca-Cola’s use of this game changing technology for CIP.

Mould, sporicidal and pest attrition is a major problem for the domestic cannabis industry in Canada but is an even more serious issue for Canadian companies wishing to export globally. Canada, as a global leader in the cannabis market, is expected to be at the forefront of emerging cannabis markets and this technology will assist in that endeavour.

Graeme Smith, CEO of Irish Sea Organics states, “This is a natural progression for Irish Sea Organics and Alliance Growers as the Alliance Growers’ team already have wide-ranging experience in the cannabis sector in Canada. We share the same principles as well as a philosophy to provide the production of unique, safe, and quality products. We’ve already established a multi-year plan and we’re preparing for a strong push into Canada to capitalize on the tremendous market opportunities in the appropriate sectors.”

Alliance Growers also announces that it has made the determination that it is not in the best interests of the Company to proceed with its previously announced acquisition of BioCannaTech Inc. Instead of the cultivation of cannabis, the Company has made is committed to advance opportunities that will provide better value to the Company’s shareholders and stakeholders.

About Irish Sea Organics

Irish Sea Organics breakthrough technology is revolutionizing seed, plant, harvest, drying and raw material extraction processes. Hypochlorous water or HOCL is electrolyzed water manufactured by the human body that is used by white blood cells to eliminate waste and destroy foreign substances like bacteria, fungus and viruses. There is no known resistance of any organism to its effects, and there are demonstrated kill rates for this product that are FDA and EPA registered and certified. For further information on the Irish Sea Organics, please visit the company’s website at www.irishseaorganics.com/ .

About Alliance Growers Corp.

Alliance Growers is a Diversified Global Medical Cannabis Company driven by the Company’s ‘Four Pillars’ Organization Plan – Cannabis Biotech Complex (products and services to cultivators), Strategic ACMPR Investments, CBD Oil Supply and Distribution, and Research and Technology.

Alliance Growers is working with Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. to jointly develop and operate a 63,000-square foot Cannabis Biotech Complex, to be the first of its kind in Western Canada to house a DNA Botany lab, CBD extraction facility and Tissue Culture Plantlet Production facility to service the Cannabis market and agriculture market in general.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.alliancegrowers.com or the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

