Oklo Shares Surge on New Gold Discovery at Dandoko Project

Oklo Resources (ASX:OKU) that drilling at its flagship Dandoko project revealed a new high-grade gold zone, sending shares up close to 50 percent.

Highlights are as follows:

First results received from the expanded drilling program over the northern portion of SK1 at Seko where 47 meteres at 10.95 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 48 meters was recently reported.

Wide zone of high-grade gold mineralisation confirmed in multiple holes with excellent down dip and along strike continuity. Significant intersections included: 55 meters at 7.65g/t gold and 51 meters at 4.28g/t gold.

Gold mineralisation hosted by gossanous (after sulphides), altered sediments in the oxide zone with individual grades of up to 140g/t gold (equivalent to ~4.5 ounces per tonne).

Similar alteration and sulphide mineralisation observed over wide intervals in two step-out diamond holes completed at depth with assay results pending.

Steady flow of news from the expanded program over the northern part of SK1 (25 holes for 2,414 meters) and deeper RC and DD resource drilling at SK2 and SK3 (18 holes for 3,365 meters) expected over coming weeks.

Simon Taylor, managing director, commented:

These latest results from the north of SK1 have successfully confirmed the presence of a new zone of high-grade gold mineralisation of considerable width extending over 250 meters. This emerging zone remains open both at depth and along strike to the north, and is shaping up as a potential game changer for Oklo. We eagerly await assay results from the remaining step-out and deeper holes at SK1 along with the reconnaissance holes to the south towards the Koko discovery.

