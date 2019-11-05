EMR Capital: Copper is the Next Oil and Gas

Speaking at IMARC, Jason Chang of EMR Capital shared his thoughts on financing, copper and tips for investors looking to jump into the space.









<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Interview conducted by Scott Tibballs; article text by Priscila Barrera.

The Investing News Network caught up with Jason Chang of EMR Capital at this year’s International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) in Melbourne, Australia.

Chang, who was part of a panel about financing projects around the world, said the world of financing has evolved over the last five to 10 years.

“We’ve seen the public markets become a less reliable means for financing mining projects and operations other than for the top five or six large mining houses,” he said. “The IPO market is more volatile than it used to be.”

Is gold a good hedge investment? Get an in depth market report for free! Give me my free report!

According to the expert, the market has seen the emergence of private capital globally that is looking for a home in high-quality mining operations and mining projects.

“The capital is becoming more specialized,” Chang said. “Copper, there’s consensus, universal acceptance that it’s something you want to be investing in, but if you look at the specialty minerals then you need to look for the specific capital pools which are targeting those sorts of metals.”

As capital becomes more specialized, Chang expects to see more partnerships between private capital firms and mining houses.

Speaking about copper, he said the base metal has the potential to replace oil and gas as a major focus for investors around the world.

“Everyone is chasing copper,” he explained. “I think you are going to see an increase in exploration in the next few years. The world needs more copper … (so) the big mining houses will have to spend more money on copper.”

Listen to the full interview above to learn more about Chang’s thoughts and his tips for investors looking to jump into the copper space. And stay tuned for more IMARC content.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.