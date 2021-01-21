Best Gold Stocks of 2020 on the ASX

2020 was a record-breaking year for the gold market, with the precious metal surging above US$2,060 per ounce in August. The gold price managed to stay above US$1,850 for the remainder of the year.

Interest in the metal was fueled by global economic uncertainty related to social and economic instability brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. And that’s not to forget the seemingly endless US-China trade war, as well as decreased exploration efforts on the part of gold mining companies over the last few years.

Here, the Investing News Network takes a look at the top ASX gold stocks of 2020 by share price performance. The top ASX gold stocks list below was generated on January 20, 2021, using TradingView’s stock screener, and each gold stock listed had a market cap above AU$50 million at that time.

1. De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG)

Year-to-date gain: 1,677.78 percent; current share price: AU$0.960

De Grey Mining’s flagship property is its 1,200 square kilometer Mallina gold project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. At Mallina, the company has discovered a large-scale, near-surface gold discovery in the Hemi zone.

Outside the Hemi zone, De Grey has outlined a 2.2 million ounce mineral resource estimate within the broader land package. The Hemi zone discovery is an intrusion-hosted form of gold mineralization which has not been found before in the Pilbara region. De Grey is working toward delivering an initial resource for Hemi in 2021.

2. Auteco Minerals LTD (ASX:AUT)

Year-to-date gain: 1177.78 percent; current share price: AU$0.115

Auteco Minerals’ Pickle Crow gold project is located in Ontario, Canada and is one of the country’s highest-grade historical gold mines. Pickle Crow has a JORC 2012 compliant inferred resource of 1 million ounces at 11.3 grams per tonne (g/t) gold. Other high-value gold projects in the same region as Pickle Crow include Evolution Mining’s (ASX:EVN) Red Lake High-Grade Gold Camp, and Newmont’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Musselwhite deposit.

Auteco also has a joint venture with Mithril Resources on the Limestone Well vanadium-titanium project in Western Australia.

3. West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI)

Year-to-date gain: 750 percent; current share price: AU$0.068

West Wits Mining is has projects in two of the world’s most prolific gold regions: the Witwatersrand in South Africa and the Pilbara in Australia.

West Wits flagship project in the Central Rand Goldfield of South Africa, the Witwatersrand Basin Project, hosts a JORC compliant 4.37 million ounce gold resource at 3.88g/t gold. The company is looking to mid-2021 for first production. West Wits’ Mt Cecelia Project in the East Pilbara and Paterson Province region of Western Australia lies 70 kilometers west of Rio Tinto’s (ASX:RIO) WINU copper-gold-silver discovery. A HEM survey on Mt Cecelia completed in 2020 has identified eight target areas for further exploration.

4. Artemis Resources (ASX:ARV)

Year-to-date gain: 419.23 percent; current share price: AU$0.135

Artemis Resources has two projects in Western Australia’s Pilbara region: the Greater Carlow Castle gold-copper-cobalt project in the West Pilbara region and the Paterson Central gold-copper project in the East Pilbara. The Paterson Central project is located adjacent to the recent Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) and Newcrest Mining’s (ASX:NCM,TSX:NM) gold-copper discovery at Havieron.

Artemis also owns Radio Hill, the only processing plant in the region.

5. SI6 Metals (ASX:S16)

Year-to-date gain: 360 percent; current share price: AU$0.023

SI6 Metals has operations in the Southern African nation of Botswana and in Western Australia. The company’s main project is the Maibele Project, targeting nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum group and silver mineralization in Botswana.

However, Si6 recently entered an option to acquire a 100 percent interest in the 310 square kilometer Monument gold project in Western Australia. Monument is in the well-established mining district of Laverton Gold District, home to excellent infrastructure including road access, a gas pipeline and a sealed airstrip. The project hosts an initial JORC compliant inferred mineral resource estimation of 0.86 million tonnes at 1.8g/t gold for 50,000 ounces gold.

