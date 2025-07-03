loader

Forrestania Resources

ASX:FRS

Forrestania Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. It explores gold, lithium, and other minerals.

Featured Articles and Interviews

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2025

Press Releases

Ada Ann 1m drilling results confirm high-grade gold, up to 26g/t Au

63m Pegmatite Intersected In Successful Maiden Calypso Drilling

Results Of Fully Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Forrestania Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. It explores gold, lithium, and other minerals. Its projects include the Forrestania project; Southern Cross Project and Leonora. Leonora's project includes soil sampling programs at bounty east and great southern.

Interactive Chart

×