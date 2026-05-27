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Edited by Charlotte McLeod
May. 27, 2026 01:05PM PST
Elsewhere in the sector, Drofa Comms identified three exchange models that it believes could shape the next phase of the cryptocurrency market.
Maha Heang 245789 / Adobe Stock
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (May 27) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$74,879.12, trading 1.1 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin price performance, May 27, 2026.
Chart via TradingView.
Simon-Peter Massabni, head of business development at XS.com, believes Bitcoin's downward correction is being driven by a convergence of macroeconomic shifts and persistent geopolitical instability.
“This geopolitical tension is simultaneously exacerbating sticky inflation fears, ensuring that global central banks keep interest rates higher for longer,” he told the Investing News Network in emailed commentary. “At the same time, high US and Japanese government bond yields are offering attractive, risk-free returns even after the recent correction, directly choking off the speculative liquidity that typically fuels cryptocurrency rallies.”
He also noted that Bitcoin's current weakness is occurring while stock markets are very strong and investors have a high appetite for risk, suggesting liquidity is shifting away from cryptocurrencies and toward the stock market.
“If we see a drop in risk appetite driven by a deep correction in the stock market due to overstretched valuations, Bitcoin could see its current losses deepen, potentially pushing it below US$70,000," Massabni said.
In his opinion, the persistent “no peace, no war” status quo in the Middle East provides strong structural support for energy markets and risks triggering a fresh wave of inflation at a global level.
“Spot Bitcoin ETFs are also experiencing sustained outflows," Massabni said. “The steady bleeding of assets across the board signals a profound shift from aggressive accumulation to institutional distribution."
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$2,053.02, down by 0.6 percent over the last 24 hours.
Altcoin price update
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.32, down by 0.5 percent in 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$83.77, bucking the trend to trade 0.4 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
3 exchange models that could shape crypto’s next phase
Drofa Comms, a London-based PR and communications agency focused on finance, fintech and digital assets, has released a report arguing that crypto exchanges are entering a more mature, more segmented phase.
The firm, which describes itself as a specialist agency serving the finance and fintech sectors with a particular emphasis on crypto and blockchain communications, says the market is no longer being defined only by trading volumes and listing activity, but also by operating model, regulatory positioning and the ability to serve distinct user groups.
Drofa Comms suggests that the sector is being reshaped by institutional capital, clearer regulations and operational technology, and that these forces are pushing exchanges toward three distinct models by 2030.
The “everything exchange” model refers to broad platforms like Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) that offer a full-service product set, while the institutional model, which is employed by Kraken, focuses on custody and brokerage-style services for professional clients. The third category refers to regional specialists such as KuCoin — these entities target specific markets where localized expertise can be a competitive advantage.
In the report, Drofa Comms also points to artificial intelligence (AI) automation and compliance as increasingly important tools for winning and retaining users.
New York Times questions CFTC's take on prediction markets
A New York Times investigation indicates that Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) officials who raised internal concerns about federally approved prediction markets were suspended and later removed.
The article suggests that the CFTC's posture on prediction markets may be politically driven, complicating the approval lineage for Polymarket, which recently launched private company valuation markets with Nasdaq Private Market, and Kalshi, which operates in all 50 states as a regulated CFTC designated contract market. Kalshi’s affiliate, Kinetic Markets, was registered as a futures commission merchant with the National Futures Association in March.
OKX introduces permissionless trading infrastructure
On Tuesday (May 26), OKX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain services company that offers trading in digital assets, announced the launch of Exchange OS, a major protocol upgrade to its X Layer that introduces open protocol and permissionless trading infrastructure. According to a press release, the key features and capabilities of Exchange OS include a protocol layer stack that moves all the complex trading infrastructure off individual platforms and into a single shared system that every builder uses instead of building it themselves.
Exchange OS also enables anyone to launch their own trading venue for spot, perpetuals or prediction markets without OKX approval; further, it allows users to share one balance across all market types. Aside from that, each venue can set its own compliance rules, from institutional KYC to fully open Web3. With a millisecond trading speed, Exchange OS can do 300,000 transactions per second, starting with OKX's own World Cup prediction market.
Partners include GSR, Chainalysis, xStocks, Nansen, Optimism, Alibaba Cloud, Chainlink, Glassnode, Amber Group, Centrifuge, Pyth Network, Defi.app, Minara AI, Kronos Research, Volmex, Fun.xyz and Flowdesk.
Base launches MCP Agent Gateway for on-chain DeFi trading
Base has launched the MCP Agent Gateway, which integrates Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol to allow AI agents to execute on-chain trades, swap tokens and manage portfolios across major DeFi protocols.
MCP also has skill plugins for Morpho, Bankr, Moonwell, Avantis, Aerodrome and Virtuals, with more to come.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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