Critica Set to Produce First Rare Earths as Jupiter Project Progresses
The company has sent the first batch of composite concentrate from its Jupiter project to undergo leach testing and mixed rare earth carbonate production.
Critica (ASX:CRI,OTC Pink:VTMLF) has delivered the first composite concentrate from its flagship Jupiter project to the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) for independent leach testwork.
ANSTO will process the concentrate to produce mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC), while specialist consultancy Minutech will conduct hydrometallurgical programs to gauge processing routes.
Located in Yalgoo, Western Australia, Jupiter currently holds a global inferred resource of 1.8 billion tonnes at 1,700 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxides (TREO), including 520 million tonnes at 2,200 ppm TREO.
On August 13, Critica confirmed the project’s standing as Australia’s largest and highest-grade clay-hosted magnet rare earth oxide (MREO) inferred resource by both total tonnage and contained MREO.
According to the company, mineralisation at Jupiter can easily be upgraded by over 800 percent via two beneficiation steps, which “points to a materially smaller wet plant and lower capital and operating intensity.”
Additionally, Jupiter contains low uranium and thorium levels, which could ease permitting and international offtake.
“ANSTO's independent leach test program, alongside Minutech's, will define the most effective chemistry to produce Jupiter MREC and directly inform our pilot work and staged duties,” Deysel said in an August 26 release.
With a focus on four key magnet rare earths — namely neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium — Critica aims to assist in the global energy transition. The company is also looking to support long-term demand from areas including the electric vehicle, wind turbine, medical and defence sectors.
“With infrastructure advantages and extensive additional targets across our tenure, Jupiter is shaping as a cornerstone of Australia’s rare earth supply chain," added Deysel.
