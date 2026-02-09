Southern Silver Intersects 5.8 metres averaging 781g/t AgEq at Cerro Las Minitas Project in Durango, México

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV,OTC:SSVFF) (the "Company" or "Southern Silver") reports additional assays from drilling which continues to outline extensions of mineralization on the recently acquired Puro Corazon claim and identified further thick intervals of high-grade and strongly silver-enriched polymetallic mineralization.

Highlight assays include:

  • a 5.8 metre interval averaging 173g/t Ag, 1.5% Cu, 1.8% Pb and 17.3% Zn (781g/t AgEq)(1) from drillhole 25CLM-210; and
  • a 10.8 metre interval averaging 121g/t Ag, 0.3% Cu, 5.1% Pb and 3.9% Zn (348g/t AgEq), including a 3.1 metre interval averaging 225g/t Ag, 0.6% Cu, 9.4% Pb and 7.1% Zn (642g/t AgEq)(1) from drillhole 25CLM-210
  • a 3.0 metre interval averaging 715g/t Ag, 0.1g/t Au, 7.5% Pb and 1.0% Zn (890g/t AgEq)(1) from drillhole 25CLM-212

(1) see AgEq calculation criteria in notes to Table 1. Intervals are reported as estimated true thickness unless otherwise indicated

The drill results, specifically from holes 25CLM-210 and 25CLM-215 continue to extend mineralization to depth, below earlier reported results from the Puro Corazon target as well as testing mineralization toward the southern edge of the claim with drill holes 25CLM-211 to 25CLM-214. Previously released intercepts from this round of drilling include:

  • 10.5 metres grading 1,115g/t AgEq (see News Release dated December 1, 2025) from 25CLM-203
  • 10.4 metres grading 743g/t AgEq (see News Release dated January 6, 2026) from 25CLM-205; and
  • 15.3 metres grading 581g/t AgEq (see News Release dated January 27, 2026) from 25CLM-206

Drilling continues to demonstrate the continuity of the high-grade replacement lens first identified in drill holes 25CLM-203 and 25CLM-205 and has now extended mineralization to a depth of over 360 metres below surface in the main skarn target.

Twenty-one core holes out of twenty-two planned holes have been completed to date and a final hole is in progress. Analyses from fourteen drill holes have now been reported and further assays, including those from underground sampling of the historic Puro Corazon workings, are anticipated over the coming weeks.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5344/283120_2dd474ba74f959d9_002.jpg

Figure 1: Plan view of the drilling on the recently acquired Puro Corazon Claim.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5344/283120_2dd474ba74f959d9_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5344/283120_2dd474ba74f959d9_003.jpg

Figure 2: Longitudinal Section of the Puro Corazon Target. Note: pierce points reflect intercepts into the main Skarn zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5344/283120_2dd474ba74f959d9_003full.jpg

Table 1: Select Assay Results from the Cerro Las Minitas project.

  Collar Data                      
Hole # Az Dip Depth From To Interval Est. Tr. Thck. Ag Au Cu Pb Zn AgEq Notes
  Deg (UTMN) Deg (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (%) (g/t)  
                             
25CLM-210 85 -54 593 46.6 48.0 1.4 1.1 173 0.2 0.0 2.2 0.7 244  
                             
25CLM-210       323.4 337.3 14.0 10.8 121 0.0 0.3 5.1 3.9 348  
inc.       323.4 324.1 0.8 0.6 350 0.0 1.1 15.7 15.3 1141  
and inc.       330.3 334.3 4.1 3.1 225 0.0 0.6 9.4 7.1 642  
                             
25CLM-210       346.1 346.7 0.6 0.5 267 0.0 1.1 13.5 18.6 1100  
                             
25CLM-210       355.0 356.1 1.1 0.9 259 0.0 0.3 7.1 6.4 583  
                             
25CLM-210       406.6 436.4 29.8 23.0 70 0.0 0.5 0.7 6.8 301 38% Dilution
inc.       421.2 428.7 7.5 5.8 173 0.0 1.5 1.8 17.3 781  
                             
25CLM-210       448.4 451.6 3.3 2.5 116 0.0 0.1 0.5 7.3 328  
                             
                             
25CLM-211 49 -59 405 26.4 27.8 1.4 0.7 95 0.0 0.1 3.6 5.9 325  
                             
25CLM-211       266.4 305.0 38.6 21.0 34 0.0 0.1 0.4 0.2 58 Anomalous composite
inc.       275.8 277.1 1.3 0.7 121 0.0 0.5 0.3 0.1 169  
and inc.       298.9 299.6 0.7 0.4 358 0.1 0.5 7.6 2.3 603  
                             
                             
25CLM-212 68 -64 498 397.0 401.3 4.3 3.0 715 0.1 0.0 7.5 1.0 890  
inc.       397.0 399.0 2.0 1.4 1455 0.2 0.0 14.8 1.0 1773  
                             
25CLM-212       411.7 412.8 1.1 0.8 333 0.1 0.0 0.9 0.0 354  
                             
25CLM-212       417.0 420.8 3.8 2.7 309 0.0 0.1 1.6 0.3 360  
                             
                             
25CLM-213 45 -60 252 148.9 150.0 1.1 0.7 60 0.0 0.2 1.5 1.3 141  
                             
25CLM-213       182.9 184.2 1.3 0.8 61 0.0 0.1 1.4 1.3 131  
                             
                             
25CLM-214 45 -45 339 117.6 118.9 1.3 0.9 131 0.0 0.5 4.3 3.9 358  
                             
25CLM-214       207.3 211.5 4.2 2.9 29 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.6 92  
                             
25CLM-214       226.7 228.0 1.3 0.9 22 0.0 0.1 1.2 1.0 81  
                             
                             
25CLM-215 96 -48 492 326.9 327.4 0.5 0.2 488 0.2 0.6 14.7 17.8 1293  
                             
25CLM-215       343.9 352.4 8.5 4.0 60 0.0 0.2 2.9 2.4 190 57% dilution 
inc.       343.9 344.4 0.5 0.2 179 0.0 1.7 5.3 3.1 485  
and inc.       351.3 352.4 1.1 0.5 241 0.0 0.3 12.8 12.4 839  
                             
25CLM-215       417.3 423.1 5.8 4.8 49 0.0 0.1 0.1 9.6 320  
inc.       417.3 419.4 2.1 1.8 9 0.0 0.1 0.0 17.2 480  
                             
25CLM-215       434.0 435.5 1.4 1.2 243 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 254  
                             

 

  1. Analyzed by FA/AA for gold and ICP-AES by ALS Laboratories, North Vancouver, BC. Silver (>100ppm), copper, lead and zinc (>1%) overlimits assayed by ore grade ICP analysis,
  2. High silver overlimits (>1500g/t Ag) and gold overlimits (>10g/t Au) re-assayed with FA-Grav. High Pb (>20%) and Zn (>30%) overlimits assayed by titration. AgEq and ZnEq were calculated using prices of $2,800/oz Au, $32/oz Ag, $4.50/lb Cu, $0.95/lb Pb and $1.25/lb Zn.
  3. AgEq and ZnEq calculations utilized relative metallurgical recoveries of Au 48.6%, Ag 93%, Cu 70%, Pb 87% and Zn 93%.
  4. Composites are calculated using a 80g/t AgEq cut-off in sulphide and 0.5g/t AuEq in the oxide gold zone. Composites have <20% internal dilution, except where noted; anomalous intercepts are calculated using a 10g/t AgEq cut-off.

Next Steps

The Company is planning to incorporate the results of the Puro Corazon drilling program into the much larger Cerro Las Minitas project which is expected to significantly enhance the project economics. Final assays are anticipated to be received by the end of the first quarter of 2026, after which the Company intends to:

  • update the Mineral Resource Estimate of the Cerro Las Minitas project; followed by
  • an update of the Preliminary economic Assessment ("PEA") of the project in accordance with the provisions of National Instrument 43-101 and
  • continue to advance baseline data collection and permit readiness review

The Company reports that work on the Cerro Las Minitas project continues advancing numerous upside opportunities identified subsequent to the July 2024 PEA, while also derisking and advancing the project with the commencement of baseline data collection, hydrology, geotechnical, archaeological and land surveys and studies.

As currently modelled, the Cerro Las Minitas project features a large-scale underground mining operation with robust project economics and high gross revenues in a well located and mining friendly jurisdiction in southeast Durango, Mexico. For more information on the details of the current economic assessment of the Cerro Las Minitas project please refer to Southern Silver's news release dated June 10, 2024.

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the discovery of world-class mineral deposits either directly or through joint-venture relationships in mineral properties in major jurisdictions. Our specific emphasis is the 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas silver-lead-zinc project located in the heart of Mexico's Faja de Plata, which hosts multiple world-class mineral deposits such as Penasquito, Los Gatos, San Martin, Naica and Pitarrilla. We have assembled a team of highly experienced technical, operational and transactional professionals to support our exploration efforts in developing the Cerro Las Minitas project into a premier, high-grade, silver-lead-zinc mine. Located in the same State as the Cerro Las Minitas property is the newly acquired Nazas, gold-silver property. Our property portfolio also includes the Oro porphyry copper-gold project and the Hermanas gold-silver vein project where permitting applications for the conduct of a drill program is underway, both located in southern New Mexico, USA.

Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and supervised directly the collection of the data from the CLM project that is reported in this disclosure and is responsible for the presentation of the technical information in this disclosure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors 
"Lawrence Page"
Lawrence Page, K.C.
President & Director, Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

For further information, please visit Southern Silver's website at southernsilverexploration.com or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at corpdev@mnxltd.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include plans to advance and develop the CLM property including updating the Mineral Resource Estimate followed by an update of the PEA. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for the Company's projects, and the availability of financing for the Company's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions.

