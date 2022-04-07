Silver Predator Corp is a mining exploration company with properties in the western United States. The company owns the Copper King project, located in the eastern portion of the famous Coeur d' Alene Silver District near Mullan, ID, the Taylor silver project near Ely, NV, and the Cordero, Cornucopia, and Treasure Hill properties in Nevada. It operates in a single segment, which is the exploration and development of resource properties.