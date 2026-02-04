The Conversation (0)
February 04, 2026
South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Ongoing progress at Glava-Klinten and Torsby West
30 June 2025
South Harz Potash Limited
30 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 January
Swedish Exploration Licence Approvals
South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Swedish Exploration Licence ApprovalsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 January
Further Cu-Au mineralised area identified at Glava Project
South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Further Cu-Au mineralised area identified at Glava ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 December 2025
SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden
South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in SwedenDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 December 2025
Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project Area
South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project AreaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 November 2025
Growth Strategy Initiated with Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project
South Harz Potash Limited (ASX:SHP) (South Harz or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option heads of agreement to acquire the Glava Copper-Gold-Silver project in south-western Sweden. The acquisition marks the first step in the Company’s transition toward a... Keep Reading...
27 November 2025
Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project
South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 November 2025
Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project
South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
20 October 2025
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 August 2025
Preliminary Final Report
Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Preliminary Final ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 August 2025
Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA Facility
Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA FacilityDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
