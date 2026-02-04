The Conversation (0)
February 04, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced High-Grade Extensions at BD Deposits for Resource Growth
04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
28 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 January
Further high-grade intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Further high-grade intercepts at BMT3 in BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14 January
Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling results
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 January
Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML ApplicationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 December 2025
More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
4h
Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Revocation of MCTO
CENTURION MINERALS LTD. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has revoked the management cease trade order ("MCTO") previously issued on December 1, 2025 under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders.The... Keep Reading...
03 February
Fabi Lara: What to Do When Commodities Prices Go Parabolic
Speaking against a backdrop of record-high gold and silver prices, Fabi Lara, creator of the Next Big Rush, delivered a timely reality check at this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference. Addressing a packed room that included a noticeable influx of first-time attendees, she urged... Keep Reading...
03 February
Joe Cavatoni: Gold Price Drop — Why it Happened, What's Next
Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, breaks down gold's record-setting run past US$5,500 per ounce as well as its correction. "At the end of this, you're looking at a lot of people who were pushing the price higher — speculative in nature — pulling back... Keep Reading...
03 February
Gold-Copper Consolidation Continues as Eldorado Moves to Acquire Foran
Eldorado Gold (TSX:ELD,NYSE:EGO) and Foran Mining (TSX:FOM,OTCQX:FMCXF) have agreed to combine in a share-based transaction that will create a larger, diversified gold and copper producer with two major development projects that are set to enter production in 2026.Following completion under a... Keep Reading...
03 February
Stellar AfricaGold Intersects Multiple Gold-Bearing Zones and Confirms Structural Controls at Tichka Est, Morocco - Drilling Resumed on January 30, 2026
(TheNewswire) Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 3rd, 2026 Stellar AfricaGold Inc. ("Stellar" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SPX | FSE: 6YP | TGAT: 6YP) is pleased to report additional assay results and an updated interpretation from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the Tichka Est Gold... Keep Reading...
02 February
Gold and Silver Prices Take a U-Turn on Trump's Fed Chair Nomination
Gold and silver prices have experienced one of their most savage corrections in decades. After hitting a record high of close to US$5,600 per ounce in the last week of January, the price of gold took a dramatic U-turn on January 30, dropping as low as US$4,400 in early morning trading on Monday... Keep Reading...
Latest News
