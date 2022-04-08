Gatos Silver Inc.

McEwen Mining Inc is a mining and minerals production and exploration company focused on precious and base minerals in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. The company's overall revenue is principally derived from the production of gold and silver, each comprising roughly half of total sales. The company owns and operates the wholly-owned El Gallo 1 mine in Mexico, and has a minority shareholding in the company that operates the San Jose mine in Argentina. More than half the company's gold output is produced by the El Gallo 1 mine. The remaining gold production, and majority of silver production, is produced by the San Jose mine.