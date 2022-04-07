Silver Investing News

Alexco Resource Corp is engaged in mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The firm's projects include Keno Hill Silver District, Flame and Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and others.

Pan American Silver Corp.

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company focused exclusively on the exploration and development of silver mines. It produced roughly 22 million ounces of silver in 2011. The company operates primarily in Central and South America. It also sells the byproducts from its silver mining operations, including zinc, lead, copper, and gold. Pan American Silver is based in British Columbia.

Phase 2 Exploration Drilling Underway at Silver Dollar's La Joya Project in Durango, Mexico

Initial Phase 1 results included 2,369 g/t (83.6 oz/ton) AgEq over 1.01 m within a broader intercept of 361.8 g/t (12.76 oz/t) AgEq over 8.37 m in Hole NOR-21-004

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Phase 2 exploration drilling is underway at the La Joya Silver Project (the "Property") located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Denarius Announces Additional Drill Results From the Ongoing Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain, Including 25.50 Meters at 0.32% Cu, 0.65% Pb, 1.42% Zn, 43.07 g/t Ag and 4.16 g/t Au; Provides Update on Geophysical Surveys

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) announced today that it has received complete assays for nine additional validation and infill drill holes, totaling 2,461 meters, from the ongoing surface diamond drilling program on its polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in southern Spain. To date, Denarius has completed approximately 14,250 meters of drilling, representing 60% of the initial program, in 48 holes with three additional holes in process.

Helicopter-borne time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") and ground-based gravimetric surveys have begun but are progressing slowly due to poor weather conditions in the permit area over the last two weeks.

Pan American Silver to Announce First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Results and Host Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 11

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American") will announce its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2022 ("Q1 2022") after market close on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 . Pan American will also hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Shareholders Meeting") the same day at 6:00 pm ET ( 3:00 pm PT ).

Q1 2022 Unaudited Results Conference Call and Webcast

