Tempus Resources Acquires Blackdome-Elizabeth Gold Project

- November 18th, 2019

Tempus Resources (ASX:TMR) is pleased to advise that the acquisition of the advanced stage, high-grade Blackdome-Elizabeth gold project in Canada has successfully settled.

As quoted in the press release:

Managing Director Brendan Borg said: “We are very pleased to confirm settlement of the acquisition of this exciting advanced stage high-grade project. We now look forward to rapidly advancing the project through further feasibility studies and targeting significant extensions to the existing resource base.”

