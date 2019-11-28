Short Delay for Initial Novo Astro Assays

Meteoric Resources previously advised the market that first results from its Novo Astro project were expected in late November.









Meteoric Resources (ASX:MEI) previously advised the market that first results from its Novo Astro project were expected in late November. As a result of delays at the ALS Sample Preparation facility in Goiania (Goias State Brazil), occasioned by a larger than expected volume of sample throughput, the initial Novo Astro results are now not expected to be received by Meteoric until mid-December.

“The delay at the laboratory, which does happen at times, is disappointing as we are just as keen as our shareholders to see what the first ever drill results from Novo Astro delivers. As a result, we will be undertaking a complete review of our procedures and service providers around sampling and assays over the coming months. This review will include the costing of a sample preparation facility onsite, which would result in a significant reduction in transport times and costs and allow us to potentially use airfreight. “The drilling at Novo Astra is continuing at pace with two rigs turning. Eight holes are now complete with holes NADD009 (Mateus) and NADD010 (Graça) underway. At this stage, we are now 1,500m into the planned 2,500m program, with all holes being drilled past target depth due to the presence of significant alteration noted in the holes. “Over at Juruena, hole JUDD022 is targeting the depth extension of Dona Maria 70m below the existing Mineral Resource Model and is now in alteration at target depth. The rig will then move south to complete a final hole at Tomate, which will bring the Juruena program to a close for 2019.”

